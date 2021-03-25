Northern cattlemen's conference kicks off

Twelve months after the Northern Territory Government closed the borders to the rest of Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association is hosting the Territory's first large-scale event in Alice Springs.

More than 600 people are set to gather in the Red Centre this week to attend the 36th NTCA Conference and Gala Dinner.

"The annual NTCA industry conference is the biggest social event in the pastoralists' calendars, usually drawing a crowd not only from the NT but also from interstate and overseas," NTCA Chief Executive Officer Will Evans said.

"Obviously, due to travel restrictions, delegates that would have travelled from Vietnam and Indonesia, won't be in Alice Springs this week, but we have more than 600 registrations for this year's events, including the inaugural Think Water and NTCA RaceDay, the NTCA and Philmac Ladies Lunch and the much anticipated NTCA and AACo Gala Dinner which will be held at the Old Quarry in Alice Springs."

Mr Evans said topics to be discussed at the conference will include transformational change within the industry, emerging Asian markets, security and diversity of pastoral land and legal aspects.

An industry panel made up of emerging leaders will be discussing the future of the industry and how young pastoralists can lead the change.

"Last year's event had to be cancelled at the last minute, and the team at the NTCA has done a fantastic job to make the 2021 conference bigger and better than ever," Mr Evans said.

"Over three days, from March 25, pastoralists from all parts of the Northern Territory will be coming together at this sold-out signature event to share ideas, hear new and sometimes challenging views, and focus on emerging issues and the promotion of our industry."

The prestigious Alward Forster Memorial Emerging Indigenous Leader Award will also be awarded at the conference.

