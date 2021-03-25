Lights on the Hill is set to return

PREPARATIONS are well under way for this year's Lights on the Hill rally set down for Saturday, April 17, at the usual venue, the Talbot property on Heppingstone Road, Brunswick .

This year's theme is Australian designed and built single and twin cylinder tractors and Australian designed and built farm machinery from a similar era.

The program incorporates working displays, ploughing using both mounted and trailed implements and earthmoving with bulldozers, tractors and scoops, with a good display of stationary engines.

There will also be a display of working heavy horses and David Butler will be showing his blacksmithing skills.

Organisers have invited people with vintage trucks, cars and motorbikes to go along and show off their pride and joy.

The program includes two parades this year with the first one at 10am being the single and twin cylinder tractors.

The event's founder Bob Lukins will lead the parade in recognition of 40 years of founding the club.

The grand parade will be at 3pm.

For those who want to stay into the evening, there will be a three-piece band proving entertainment and the Brunswick Lions Club will be serving steak burgers.

Camping will also be available.

When the Vintage Tractor and Machinery Association was formed 40 years ago, it is widely known as Tracmach.

After positive feed back from an article published in a country magazine by Mary Busher, Mr Lukins decided to call a meeting to form a vintage restorers group and nine people attended the first meeting in Wagin in 1981.

Despite the small numbers, it was decided to proceed and form a club with Mr Lukins elected as its first president.

After much deliberation the late Jack Moyses, Wagin, came up with the name of the Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA and TRACMACH in the centre of the logo, which was duly adopted by the meeting.

From those humble beginnings Tracmach has grown with approximately 530 members and become of the largest clubs of its type in Australia - a great achievement by Mr Lukins and those early members who have contributed in both the administration and restoration side of Tracmach.

This year the association's annual general meeting will be held in Wagin from July 23-25.