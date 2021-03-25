Local grower experiences highlighted

THE Liebe Group hosted its start of season Crop Updates event, with more than 80 attendees participating in the afternoon presentations.

This year's presentations focused on key topics that are of relevance to growers throughout the low to medium rainfall zones of the northern Wheatbelt.

Facilitated by Liebe Group project officer Chris O'Callaghan, four farmers participated in a panel discussion about their experiences in the Gen Y Paddock Challenge.

This project was supported by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, through funding from the Australian government's National Landcare Program Smart Farms Small Grants.

Panel participant Casey Shaw, from Buntine, said that "the Crop Updates are a valuable day to cover off on some considerations for the upcoming season".

"Being a presenter is always rewarding, particularly in a panel environment," Mr Shaw said.

"Hopefully we were able to share some valuable insights from our trials as part of this project.

"I particularly enjoyed the information presented on the new chemistries coming out this year and their fit in our farming systems."

Grains Research and Development Corporation grower network co-ordinator Julianne Hill provided an update on the activities and focus of the network.

Elders Scholz Rural branch manager David Scholz gave insight into the new modes of action (MOA) available that will provide great benefit for resistance management.

The line-up of new chemistries for the 2021 season, following on from several others which were released last year, offer growers greater flexibility for re-seeding, new options for pulse crops, improved and extended weed control and various other benefits to farming businesses in the region.

Following on from the topic of weed management, Bilberry founder and chief executive officer Guillaume Jourdain took the stage with Mullewa grain grower Andrew Messina, who has been actively utilising green on green spraying technology on his farm.

Together they painted a picture of the opportunities that new advances in this technology have brought to the industry.

The day concluded with a sundowner sponsored by Australian Grain Technologies, providing attendees the chance to network as well as enjoy some food and drinks.

