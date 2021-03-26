Growers review trial results from 2020

A SERIES of concurrent sessions to review the results of trials throughout the Liebe Group region was held in Dalwallinu earlier this month.

The annual Trials Review Day provided local farmers, who are members of the Liebe Group, with the opportunity to discuss relevant grains research and development results with industry experts and researchers.

The morning featured 15 sessions including National Variety Trials for both cereals and canola, various Liebe Group project sites on legumes, amelioration strategies and farming system demonstrations, as well as several trials focusing on new chemistries on the market.

Expert industry representatives from Adama, Syngenta, FMC, Nutrien Ag Solutions, CSBP, Elders, Living Farm, West Midlands Group, the Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development highlighted how these research activities performed and the implications of the results for local farming enterprises.

"Fantastic attendance saw all tables at capacity with interactive discussions and conversation floating through the room," said Liebe Group executive officer Katrina Venticinque.

"Making time to review these trial results alongside researchers and fellow growers is an important step in finishing off the past research season."