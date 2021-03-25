Beef heifers up 60c/kg in a hot market

HOT weather, even hotter cattle market.

This was the nutshell summary of the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where the WA cattle market continued its extremely buoyant trend.

The Elders South West livestock team presented an excellent quality yarding of 1707 head of cattle at its monthly fixture at the venue, featuring a number of annual drafts of beef steers and heifers.

Lotfeeders were prolific in their buying and battled it out with strong grazier activity, all keen to get hooves into feedlots or paddocks as the winter months and pending tighter supplies approach.

The beef section of the sale was sequentially interfaced on AuctionsPlus with 579 catalogue views resulting in 36 registered bidders logged in locally and from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.

But the heightened bidding from local buyers appeared to price Eastern States' interest out of the market, with just the one pen of Angus steers selling online.

At the completion of selling, the sale grossed more than $2.6 million at an overall average of $1537.

Liveweight cattle dominated the yarding with beef steers averaging 510 cents a kilogram overall, with steers more than 330kg averaging 499c/kg, 200-330kg steers 526c/kg and a pen of very light steers made 610c/kg.

A highlight of the sale was the weaner beef heifers which finished up 60c/kg overall and set a new sale record average at the venue of 508c/kg (according to MLA).

Deane Allen (left), Elders, Bridgetown, caught up with vendors Mat Fairbrass and Keely Angel, Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, who sold 38 Angus steers to 538c/kg and $1821 at the sale.

Heavier heifers averaged 466c/kg, 280-330kg heifers 498c/kg, 200-280kg heifers 537c/kg and light heifers less than 200kg, 527c/kg.

Values were generally dearer in the dairy section of the sale with heavier Friesian feeder steers selling from 330-374c/kg to average 360c/kg, up 20c/kg.

First cross Angus-Friesian feeder steers realised 420-428c/kg to average 424c/kg, also up 20c/kg and a small yarding of Friesian yearling steers sold from 330-374c/kg to average 360c/kg.

In the appraisal section of the sale, numbers were comprised of mainly lightweight Friesian and Friesian cross steers that met strong competition with 3-6 month old steers averaging $960, steers aged 6-12 months $1180 and older steers aged 12-15 months $1450.

Cows and calves sold to $3200 and unjoined first cross yearling heifers topped at $1825.

A feature of the sale was the outstanding first draft of 540 Angus and Murray Grey weaners offered by the sale's volume vendors Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, with 310 steers selling from 480-534c/kg to average more than 520c/kg and 230 heifers returned 518-552c/kg averaging more than 540c/kg.

Vendor Melvin Hettner (left), Kojanup/Bruknswick and Elders WA livestock sales manager Tom Marron with some of the Hettner's Murray Grey calves before the sale. The Hettners sold lightweight Murray Grey steers to 610c/kg, bulls to 525c/kg and heifers to 565c/kg at the sale.

The operation's Angus steers got proceedings underway in style with the sale opening pen of 12 steers averaging 390kg knocked down for their top price of $1874 at 480c/kg to Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, buying for a Wheatbelt lotfeeder and secured a further four pens of the Aloca steers.

Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick, dominated the line-up of Alcoa steers, accumulating 18 pens of steers weighing 328-368kg and costing from $1726-$1814 at 486-534c/kg.

But it was another quality draft of 57 Angus steers from P & F Giadresco & Sons, Gelorup, that topped the section's per head values with their first pen of 11 steers weighing 428kg knocked down for $1950 at 456c/kg to Mr Roberts for his lotfeeder order.

Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, outlaid $1907 at 472c/kg for a large draft of the Giadresco steers consisting of 22 head weighing 404kg before paying $1912 at 406c/kg for 10 Hereford cross steers weighing 471kg from TM Hynes and late in the section bidding $1939 at 480c/kg for five SimAngus steers averaging 404kg offered by RP Gartrell.

A single Angus cross steer weighing 505kg from the paddocks of LJ & RA Brennan sold for the next highest price of $1909 at 378c/kg to Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel.

Liveweight steer values reached 610c/kg at $900 for a very light pen of eight Murray Grey steers weighing 148kg offered by Melvin Hettner, Kojanup/Brunswick, and was part of a buying spree from Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona.

Mr Pollock earlier bid 550c/kg at $1494 for nine Murray Grey steers weighing 272kg offered by RW & PR Campbell and 534c/kg at $1489 for eight Charolais cross steers weighing 279kg, trucked in by MJ & SA Ward.

Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, sold 38 Angus steers to strong liveweight values with Plantation International, paying 538c/kg at $1722 for 13 averaging 320c/kg, while John Gallop bid 532c/kg at $1792 for another draft of 13 steers weighing 337kg for a southern lotfeeding order.

The Hettner families also offered a number of pens of light Murray Grey bulls which were all knocked down to Mr Pollock who paid to $993 at 465c/kg for seven bulls averaging 214kg from Mr Hettner and to 525c/kg at $952 for four bulls weighing 181kg from JD & JP Hettner.

It was onto the top line-up of beef heifers with Mr Roberts representing a local order claiming the first three pens of Angus heifers, including the $1858 top price at 452c/kg for 10 heifers weighing 411kg offered by Cherry View Estate Pty Ltd.

S & JM Hayes & Son, Cookernup, offered a quality draft of 104 Charolais cross heifers weighing from 347-418kg with Greg Jones paying their highest price of $1841 at 440c/kg for 16 heifers weighing 418kg.

Aloca Farmlands Angus heifers weighing from 259-267kg sold to extremely strong liveweight prices with Mr Pollock collecting 12 of their 15 pens paying from 528-552c/kg and $1405-$1473.

Craig Martin, Elders, Brunswick/Harvey, secured several pens of steers and heifers for an Eastern Wheatbelt feeder order at the sale including a couple of pens of the Hayes heifers costing to $1829 and 456c/kg for a pen of 14 heifers averaging 401kg.

Liveweight heifer values peaked at 565c/kg on two occasions.

First to pay top dollar was Mr Martin for a southern account, securing 13 Limousin heifers averaging 236kg to cost $1334, offered by Balamara Farm Retreat and again by Terry Tarbotton, Elders, Nannup, on behalf of a local client for 16 Murray Grey heifers weighing 148kg from Mr Hettner.

Some other higher lightweight prices included two pens of Angus heifers containing 16 head each from Ludlow Grazing Company both knocked down to Mr Pollock for another account for 534c/kg and $1427 and 522c/kg and $1507 for weights of 267kg and 289kg respectively.

The sale then moved onto the liveweight dairy cattle starting with a few pens of first cross Angus-Friesian steers with Campbell Nettleton, Harvey Beef, outlaying $1930 at 420c/kg for 12 steers weighing 460kg offered by R & R Robertson, while Graeme Payne, GE Payne, Nillup, paid $1823 at 428c/kg for 12 steers averaging 428kg from Rekrah Lodge.

Paying top dollar in the run of grown Friesian steers was Mr Roberts for nine Friesian steers averaging 567kg from Seven Hills Organic Farm, costing $1893 at 334c/kg and $1833 at 374c/kg for 10 steers weighing 490kg from the Hayes family's draft.

Armed with another order, Mr Pollock collected eight pens of Friesian steers including six of the eight lines of steers offered by the Hayes family, paying from $1377-$1566 and 352-382c/kg for weights averaging from 378-478kg.

John Fry, JG Fry & Son, Brunswick, paid the section's top liveweight prices for a couple of later pens topping at 410c/kg for eight Friesian steers weighing 254kg from Rascal Corner Farm to cost $1040.

The appraisal leg of the sale started with a small run of young first cross Angus steers and heifers.

Mr Tarbotton paid the $960 top price for 10 steers offered by West & Haggerty, Elgin and $900 for the next pen of three steers from the paddocks of LJ & RA Brennen.

Values at the older end of the appraisal Friesian steers topped at $1460 and $1440 for pens of 14 and 16 steers aged 14-16 months from GA Lee which were purchased by Mr Pollock and Peter Lofthouse, PR & MJ Lofthouse, Wokalup, respectively.

Mr Lofthouse snapped up a further two pens of Friesian poddies including $1120 for four steers aged 4-6 months from one of the section's bigger vendors West & Haggerty, while another bigger draft of 4-6-month-old Friesian steers offered by Negus Enterprises Pty Ltd, Tutinup, sold to $1010 for 21 steers purchased by Mr Tarbotton.

First cross heifer prices reached $1825 for 13 Angus cross heifers aged 14-16 months from Woody Pear Farm knocked down to Mr Gibbings for a local mated heifer producer, while a rare draft of first cross Speckle Park heifers aged 12-14 months from Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, sold for $1775 to Banjo Beef.

Gem Grazing topped the cow and calf values at $3200 for an Angus cow and a Speckle Park cow with two-month old calves at foot purchased by BP & NC McGinty, Greenbushes, while three pens totalling 14 cows and calves offered by Marri Downs Holdings Pty Ltd topped at $2700 paid by Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton.

Rounding out the sale was three Poll Hereford bulls from the Cowcher family's Quaindering Poll Hereford stud, Williams, which sold from $2500 to $2800 with Alec Williams, Elders Margaret River, paying top dollar and Mr Pollock collecting the other two bulls.