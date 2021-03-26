People from the bush learning to fly

MURRAY Pens is one of many farmers taking up the challenge of learning to fly.

He runs Mount Gould station about 160 kilometres north west of Meekatharra with his father Tim, who has had his pilot's licence for 30 years and uses a plane to muster their Brahman cattle.

Mr Pens decided to follow in his father's footsteps and have a go at getting his recreational pilot's licence so he could help his father out with some of the farm's aerial operations.

"Dad has a very active role on our station, checking windmills, our ground conditions and doing all of our aerial mustering, but we will take turns with the mustering once I get my own licence," Mr Pens said.

"The plan is that I will ease into it slowly, but the intention is that eventually I will take over that job.

"On our property we do aerial baiting as well, so it's a great tool to help us with tasks that need completing."

Both the father and son duo received their training at Bunbury Aero Club, which was established in 1963 and is one of the oldest aero clubs in Western Australia.

"Initially the experience of taking the controls was quite hair raising," Mr Pens said.

Grain and sheep farmer Garrett Browning next to his father's J200 aircraft. He studied his recreational pilotâs licence with the Bunbury Aero Club.

"I'm not a stranger to flying and being in the air as a passenger, but actually taking control and dealing with different weather conditions and the likes and being responsible for the aircraft is a huge thing.

"Some aspects of flying take a bit longer to grasp than others, but the instructors at Bunbury Aero Club are great at making sure you feel comfortable at the controls."

At the time of writing Mr Pens had 30 hours of flying under his belt and was aiming to get his licence in a few weeks time, with plans to get his professional pilot's licence at a later date.

He said having his licence would be a valuable tool in decreasing the commute from their station to Meekatharra, their neighbours' place and getting to and from Geraldton.

With the size of farms and stations throughout WA increasing as a general rule of thumb, Mr Pens said it was a worthwhile venture for WA's remote farmers who were usually very time poor.

"A lot of farmers that live rurally can't afford the time it takes to drive everywhere so this is another way to go about it," Mr Pens said.

"For us it's an hour and a half drive into Meekatharra which turns into a half an hour trip in a plane.

"It also helps us out if the roads are shut due to bad weather conditions."

Initially worried about the costs associated with running an aircraft, Mr Pens said his family had actually found flying quite an efficient and cost-effective way to complete the many tasks that need doing on their station.

"I was very apprehensive and nervous at the start and didn't know what to expect, but the instructors at Bunbury Aero Club walked me through the process and got me to the stage now where I love it and get a huge buzz out of it," Mr Pens said.

Bunbury Aero Club manager and flying instructor Catherine Forknall said the organisation had been training an increasing number of WA's regional farmers who wished to get their pilot's licence so they could increase aerial operations on their properties.

"These farmers are wanting to use their planes to help complete their farm work, to fly their kids to and from their boarding colleges, to help them with their commutes and to go into regional centres to pick up machinery parts and that sort of thing," Ms Forknall said.

"Through our student's experiences, we've found a pilots licence is a really valuable tool for those living in regional and rural areas for both people's work and lifestyle pursuits."

Kondinin grain and sheep farmer Garrett Browning is another farmer who received his Recreational Pilots Licence at Bunbury Aero Club in 2019.

Mr Browning first became interested in flying due to his father, Bruce flying a light plane on their property.

"I converted across to the Bunbury Aero Club in 2016 and I found the instructors there to be brilliant with everyone really welcoming," Mr Browning said.

"The difference with Bunbury over other aero clubs is the RAAus platform they use for their training, which is a lot more cost-effective to build your hours up initially, before you transfer across to get your Recreational Pilot's Licence."

More of a hobby for Mr Browning, he tries to take the controls at least once a week to keep his skills up.

"I've taken my wife up with me once and I've taken my son up a few times now since she's given me the tick of approval and it's a really enjoyable experience," Mr Browning said

