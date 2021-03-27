Auctions deliver results in tight market

A SEASON of auctions may be how the 2020/21 rural selling season could be remembered.

While auctions are not the most common selling method of farms in WA, real estate agents and the public vouch for their transparency in determining market value at that point in time.

This is particularly relevant as farm sales tend to settle many months after the contract was signed, during which time the market could have moved again.

A recent auction by Ray White Rural Albany director John Hetherington reflected the strong results of properties being sold under the hammer in the past few months.

The farm 632 Nymbup Road, Borderdale, was sold at auction in February, which Mr Hetherington said achieved a very strong price.

Purchased by a nearby family farmer, the 832.03 hectare farm sold for $4.2 million under the hammer.

The sale price equates to $5048 per hectare, which although strong, did not top some of the area's recent auctions.

- October saw the Elders Real Estate auction of Maybenup, Kojonup, which is yet to be surpassed both in terms of overall price and per hectare.

Measuring 1479.15ha, Maybenup sold for $10.7m or $7234 per hectare.

- Also during October and coming close to the highest figure was the auction of Karinya, Kojonup, of 723ha.

Held by Nutrien Harcourts WA, Karinya sold for $4.4m or $6085/ha.

- Also conducted by Nutrien Harcourts WA was a recent online auction held this month of Durawah Farm, near Durawah.

It achieved almost $550,000 above the reserve, which was substantial for a 481.5ha property.

It sold for $2,547,500 or $5291/ha and was hailed a great success by Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative and selling agent Chad Smith, who said the online auction platform, Openn Negotiation, made the process "transparent for both buyers and sellers and allows everyone access to the bidding action".

Online auctions are still a rarity for the WA rural market, but Mr Smith believes they're on their way to becoming a staple.

- Blue gum property, Takenup Tree Farm, Napier, was sold under Mr Hetherington's gavel for $1m in October.

Spanning 206.7ha, the sale equalled about $4838/ha.

- In December Kuranda, at Moodiarrup, was auctioned in two parcels - the Kuranda home portion, of 614.7ha and Eulin Block of 278.57ha.

Handled by Nutrien Harcourts WA, the Kuranda home parcel sold for $2m or $3254/ha and Eulin Block achieved $1.575m or $5654/ha.

- In October at Kukerin two property auctions set new region benchmarks and were handled by Elders.

Paddy's South, spanning 113.36ha fetched an impressive $435,000, equating to $3837/ha.

Paddy's North was 150.75ha and sold for $400,000 of $2653/ha.

- Mixed enterprise property, South Kybellup Farm, at Frankland River, achieved $2m under the hammer in October.

Measuring 1179.52ha, the result was broken down to about $1696/ha, with Ray White Rural Albany handling the marketing campaign and auction.

Elders senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said the recent success of auctions was due to strong buyer demand.

"We saw pent-up demand for quality farms during 2020/2021 which led to spirited bidding," Mr Cheetham said.

"The relatively low number of listings also helped to ensure each auction drew a big crowd and subsequently sold well."

This past season has proved the effectiveness of auctions when used in the correct context.

Mr Cheetham said every selling method had its pros and cons and a skilled agent would be able to guide their seller in using the best selling method for their situation, the property and marketplace.

"Auctions obviously work really well when you have a number of qualified buyers eager to buy the same farm at the same time," he said.

"It's also the best way to determine true market value, in my opinion, particularly if it's an area where there haven't been recent comparable sales.

"Auctions don't have to be the traditional live in-person auction either, with Elders Real Estate utilising the Market Buy platform to conduct not only online auctions, but online tenders and expressions of interest."

Elders Real Estate started using Market Buy in early 2020 and Mr Cheetham said sellers and buyers appreciated the transparency and simplicity of the sale process.

"Elders Market Buy is one of the most flexible online sale platforms available and enables the sale process to be tailored to meet the exact requirements of a property and seller," he said.