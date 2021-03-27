Major site in Pendeen Industrial Estate

ELDERS Real Estate has offered the Copal Road Silos for sale.

The complex is a major grain handling facility in the Pendeen Industrial Estate, Willyung.

Its strategic location allows for convenient receival of grain grown throughout the Great Southern and South Coast and carted towards Albany via Albany Highway, Chester Pass Road or the South Coast Highway.

It is also about 12 kilometres from the Albany port.

The 3.87 hectare property consists of three freehold lots and is zoned General Industrial.

One Copal Road is a vacant lot with frontage (but not access) to Menang Road, with 11 and 19 Copal Road housing the silo facility which has about 21,000 tonnes of grain storage.

1 Copal Road spans 11,144 square metres (vacant land).

It has six 2994t capacity silos which were constructed in 2010, three 150t of garner bins and one 93t silo, plus a high capacity elevator and conveyor system for efficient in-loading and out-loading.

There is a large, raised, concrete receival pit and small laboratory/office with an electrical control room.

11 Copal Road is 13,230sqm.

19 Copal Road measures 14,344sqm.

This lot has a total of 34 grain silos, with 24 of these being raised on a heavy-duty steel structure, allowing trucks to drive under for highly efficient out-loading.

In addition, there are grain cleaning and drying facilities, a 29 metre and 100t weighbridge, small workshop and office.

The property was established as a batch storage, grain drying and cleaning operation and trucking depot, with there being sufficient room onsite for further expansion of grain storage and facilities if required.

Access to all three lots is via Copal Road off Menang Drive, with Menang Drive being the major road link giving access directly from Chester Pass Road through to Albany Highway and formed the first completed stage of the Albany Ring Road project.

This is an excellent opportunity to secure a significant grain storage facility with scope to further develop and expand.