Premium rural lifestyle south of Perth

THIS exceptional property is about five kilometres off the Kwinana Freeway in Hopeland and about an hour's drive from the Perth CBD.

It is well worth taking some time to discover.

As you drive through the security gated entrance along the bitumen driveway to the stunning expansive home, you won't be disappointed with what is available.

The attention to detail is evident throughout the home, external infrastructure and the land.

Built in 2010, this owner-built and architecturally designed home incorporates opulent features.

Jarrah is utilised throughout and the use of leadlight and stained glass windows is exquisite.

There's a conservatory room with underfloor heating, 180-degree views overlooking the gardens and farmland and a glass roof with ventilation for all seasons.

The home is enveloped with a three metre wide wrap-around verandah with the roof and decking lined with red cedar.

Blackbutt flooring has been utilised throughout the living areas.

The open-plan design allows for functionality and inclusion to all areas.

The well-appointed kitchen has a central Toodyay stone and granite island bench area, with the stone also featured around the open wood fireplace with a double brick chimney.

A triple lock-up garage, general purpose/garden shed, 24 solar panels installed two years ago with 5.8 to 6KVA capacity and a rainwater tank complement the property.

Storage is abundant in the laundry and the roof space is equipped with an access ladder and lighting, as well as built-in wardrobes to all bedrooms.

The property also has an enclosed below-ground swimming pool.

The property encompasses two titles: lot 101 includes the house and is 36.47 hectares, while lot 102 is just land, measuring 13.39ha.

The infrastructure on the property is substantial and in excellent condition.

Sheds include a 12 metre x 18m hay shed/machinery shed, 12m x 6m lockable general purpose shed with concrete flooring (not powered) and a 10m x 8m brick general purpose shed.

For equestrian pursuits, there is a 5m x 4m brick horse stable with a tack/feed room.

And ancillary infrastructure consists of a 8m x 6m brick workshop with power connected, 12m x 6.5m brick, lockable three-car garage and steel stock yards.

Water is well catered for with two working bores (portable water) and two windmills with troughs.

Soil types are a mixture of well-drained sandy loam to loam over clay, which offer diversity with options for cattle, sheep and horses.

A good fertiliser history has been complemented with lime application in 2020, which has ensured optimum soil fertility and pasture growth.

Fencing is in excellent condition, with the property fenced into eight paddocks.

With a combination of an outstanding location, quality infrastructure and premium soil types, this property is well worth an inspection.

Consideration will be given to selling the two lots separately.