Zaslavsky to speak at Hort Connections 2021

ONE of vegetables' biggest fans will address the audience as a keynote speaker at Hort Connections 2021.

Alice Zaslavsky is a broadcaster and author of In Praise of Veg, which topped the Australian cookbook charts.



As a regular face and voice on ABC News Breakfast and ABC radio nationally, Ms Zaslavsky brings audaciously accessible recipes and useful tidbits to viewers and listeners that helps drive the country's conversations around food.



Ms Zaslavsky is also the creative force behind Nomcast and Phenomenom (with an M!), a Hort Innovation funded project, redefining what it means to teach kids about fresh produce and bringing food into every subject - both in the classroom and at home.



Hort Connections 2021 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 7-9 June, bringing together all sectors of the horticulture industry including growers, supply chain members, government stakeholders and industry service providers.



FOODIE: Alice Zaslavsky says there is a lot to love about vegetables. Photo: Ben Dearnley

Hort Innovation is a major sponsor of Hort Connections.



Hort Innovation chief executive Matt Brand said the industry was eager to meet up and reconnect with each other face-to-face, after last year's event was cancelled.



"Hort Connections 2021 will be a chance to reflect on what the industry has achieved in the face of unprecedented challenges and what growers can achieve through new technologies and innovations to help grow the value of the industry," Mr Brand said.

"Hort Innovation is proud to continue supporting the industry through the sponsorship of Hort Connections.



"We look forward to showcasing the wonders of Australian fruit, vegetables, nuts, nursery, and turf on our interactive trade stand, continuing our knowledge-sharing live events with our in-house experts and bringing people together through networking opportunities."

For more information or to register for the event, visit: hortconnections.com.au.

