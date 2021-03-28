Graze your way around WA

The mini graze box offered by Dinner Twist.

GRAZING on a wide selection of premium quality WA produce will be in the spotlight in April, with 16 special events occurring across the State.

WA's Great Graze is the first event of this scale for the State and Southern Forest Food Council (SFFC) which chairman Kieran Kinsella said was sparked out of the widespread cancellations last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gourmet food festival will connect Western Australians both in person and in spirit via a celebration of the excellent produce that WA is known for.

"We sat down with our committee and decided that we needed an opportunity to unite and celebrate our State's food and beverage sector," Mr Kinsella said.

"So, with a bit of creative thinking and collaboration across industry, the inaugural WA's Great Graze was developed."

There are four ways for people to get involved.

A convenient option is for people to create their own grazing experience.

Buy local ingredients and perhaps try a few new things or something out of your comfort zone?

In creating your own and by sharing it on social media between April 17 and May 1 and using the hashtags #WAsGreatGraze, #GenuinelySouthernForests and #BuyWestEatBest, you could win a trip for two to Carnarvon and Coral Bay.

Some of the brains behind WA's Great Graze include Dinner Twist general manager Melissa Vajda (left), Grower and Southern Forests Food Council (SFFC) committee member Neil Miles, Dinner Twist founder My Tistrand, SFFC chairman Kieran Kinsella, Dinner Twist marketing manager Krystal Mitchell and Buy West Eat Best program manager Melissa Worthington.

Including flights and accommodation, the prize is valued at more $3000 with an itinerary of activities.

While still being in the comfort of your own home but with less of the fuss, take part in WA's Great Graze by ordering a hamper online.

Local and family-owned and operated business, Dinner Twist, has put together two grazing boxes, which are available now from dinnertwist.com.au/marketplace

The regular grazing box is priced at $79.95 and serves six to eight people, whereas the mini box is $56.95 and caters for four to six people.

For the full WA's Great Graze experience, you can feast at one or more events scattered across the state (bookings are essential, if not advised):

Beach and Forest Eco Adventure, Pemberton:

Take a trip through the wondrous landscape of the Southern Forests region with Pemberton Discovery Tours.

Held on April 6, 8, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 2pm the autumn adventure will go by 4WD off-road through the Warren and D'Entrecasteaux National Parks, through the landlocked Yeagarup sand dunes to the mouth of the Warren River.

Of course grazing is a key aspect of the tour, with local, handmade and seasonal produce to graze on as you watch the sunset over the Southern Ocean before travelling back to Pemberton.

Guests can BYO if they desire.

Tickets cost $129 per person including afternoon tea and national park fees.

Graze, Sip & Feast, Yallingup Siding:

An afternoon picnic with fun for the whole family, even the dog.

Held on Saturday, April 10, 12 noon-5pm at the Abbey Vale Cellar Door, local businesses Yallingup Cheese and Goon Tycoons Wines will host a great all-rounder event.

Live music and games for the kids will complement a grazing feast, featuring Wulara Olive Oil with some crust wood-fired bread as you sip on some of Goon Tycoons' finest wines and enjoy delicious hand-made cheeses and charcuterie by Yallingup Cheese.

For those who love a more hands-on experience, book in for a cheese and wine masterclass, which will occur on the hour from 12 noon, 1pm, 2pm and 4pm.

A cheese, bread and olive oil platter for three people with a bottle of any Goon Tycoons wine is $60, and three wine and four cheese tastings in the hourly masterclass is priced at $25.

Graze with Black Pig Deli & Co, Inglewood:

From Saturday, April 10 to Saturday, May 1, Black Pig Deli will have weekly dine-in or takeaway grazing offerings.

For those eager to dine-in, each week the venue will create a different grazing experience featuring local cheese and its own native inspired charcuterie, pickles and poached fruits.

And for diners who prefer the comforts of home, the business will be offering deals on locally-produced Poach Pear products, including pate, terrines, rillette and condiments by Poach Pear.

Festivities stretch from Albany to Carnarvon, with Pemberton, Manjimup and the Swan Valley in between. Photo by Philo Loves.

Geographe Grazing Plate and Sundowner, Ferguson:

St Aidan Wines will offer its Geographe Tasting Plate from Saturday, April 10 to Saturday, May 1.

Also, on Friday, April 16, the winery will host a sundowner where Geographe produce will be on show and paired with local wines, while attendees enjoy the melodies of local musicians.

Grazing & Glazing, Quindalup:

An afternoon of handcrafted goodness will be had at Happs Wines and Commonage Pottery on Saturday, April 17, 2pm-5pm.

Set in the operational pottery, be taken on a journey that is gentle, flowing and invigorating to the senses.

Inspired by local foliage, the potters have curated a collection for a divine sensorial experience featuring deep greens, autumn-inspired glazes and forms intimidating nature's perfection.

Tickets cost $85, which includes Happs wine, grazing platters, a pottery experience and personalised ceramic cheese board.

Grazing platters from Holy Mary Cellars, Swan Valley:

Holy Mary Cellars, Herne Hill, is the cellar door for Katgully Wines, a family-owned vineyard.

Seafood connoisseurs will be pleased with premium seafood grazing platters, with the produce being sourced from a third-generation WA rock lobster fishing family and local commercial fishermen who have been diving off WA for more than 40 years.

The best of WA's produce will be showcased at WA's Great Graze, with an emphasis on the premium quality and variety that comes from the State. Photos by Philo Loves.

These seafood platters are available every Saturday and Sunday from April 10 to May 1, 10am-5pm.

The two platters available include a small platter for $40 or a large platter for $55.

Wine and graze at Stringybark Winery and Restaurant, Chittering:

Variety of premium produce within a beautiful, cosy setting makes Stringybark Winery and Restaurant a hearty dining experience on Wednesday to Sunday each week from April 10 to May 1, 12 noon.

Whether you fancy seafood, delicious duck, soulful lamb and beef dishes or flavoursome vegetarian, this venue has it all.

And special, freshly made desserts are favourites not to be missed.

The venue is offering a special upgrade for its Turkish platter for two, which includes chorizo, prawns, marinated feta and olives with a bottle of the renowned Stringybark Verdelho 2019, for $70.

Grazing Manjimup with John Kosovich Wines:

Winemaker John Kosovich is a veteran of the industry and an Order of Australia recipient for his contribution to the wine industry, being the longest serving winemaker in Australian history.

The family-owned and operated winery has a focus on quality boutique wines.

Its Swan Valley winery is renowned, but the Kosovich Manjimup vineyard is less known.

Sweet, savoury, salty, tangy, creamy, crunchy, tender, succulent the various culinary experiences are a feast for the tastebuds, but also the other senses.

Visit the vineyard from Saturday, April 10 to Saturday, May 1 for an invigorating grazing experience.

The chef has created a grazing plate using some of the region's best in-season produce.

Accompanying the grazing plate will be a complimentary bottle of John Kosovich Wines Cabernet Sauvignon.

The grazing plate for two people with wine is $85.

Flight of Delights at Two Birds Fromagerie, Herne Hill:

Let your senses take flight as Two Birds Fromagerie pairs four WA handmade artisan cheeses with four wines from John Kosovich Wines.

Available on every Friday and Saturday from April 10 to May 1, this grazing experience is one for the senses.

Cellar Door Graze Days, Swan Valley:

Visit the historic cellar door of John Kosovich Wines at Baskerville on Friday, April 16, 23, 30 and Saturday April 10, 17, 24 and May 1 at Baskerville.

Established in 1922, John Kosovich Wines is one of the oldest wineries in the Swan Valley.

The business will offer thoughtfully curated grazing plates made from fresh local produce to enjoy with a glass or bottle of its fine wine.

Sit under the trellis of grapevines or in a barrel hallway while savouring the delights of WA, all while music plays softly in the background.

Platters are $15 per person and can be accompanied with your choice of wine from $8 a glass or $24 a bottle.

Carnarvon's Great Graze:

Heading north to the Gascoyne food bowl for a 'feast on the Fascine', guests can enjoy the world-class sunset with a hamper full of local scrumptious treats on Saturday, April 17.

With the region's sub-tropical climate, fertile riverbed soils, vast pastoral lands for grazing and abundant sea life, it has garnered a strong reputation for producing food of excellent quality and variety.

To celebrate this broad range of tropical fruit and vegetables, succulent seafood and meat, Carnarvon's Great Graze will showcase produce at the town's iconic waterfront location.

Each grazing box will include local seasonal produce such as chutney sourced from local mango plantations, paired with creamy cheese from the South West.

Preserves from the abundance of stone fruit in the region will go with fresh crackers.

Products from popular Gascoyne business, Homestead Hampers, can also be expected.

All punters need to do is bring a rug and someone/s to enjoy it with.

Grazing boxes are $70 for one to three people, $130 for three to six people and $160 for seven to 10 people.

The 'Great Graze' Tasting Plate and Wine Flight, Wilyabrup:

Domaine Naturaliste is offering a special, limited time only grazing board for WA's Great Graze.

Every day from Saturday, April 17 to Saturday, May 1, 11am-4pm, graze local South West produce as you enjoy a seated wine tasting or indulge in a bottle of one of the vineyard's award-winning wines.

Having spent three decades working closely with producers in Margaret River, winemaker Bruce Dukes launched his own line of wines, Domaine Naturaliste, in 2012.

Mr Dukes' winemaking philosophy is based on a sophisticated combination of science and art, drawing on his training of two university degrees in agronomy, viticulture and oenology.

WA's Great Grazing Market at Perth City Farm:

On Sunday, April 18, 9am-2pm, the finest grazing choices will be in one place for shoppers.

The regions will be brought to Perth City for punters to have plenty of choice combined with a fun family day out.

Produce on offer will include apples, pears, Genuinely Southern Forests gourmet store, wine tasting and displays showcasing the best of WA agriculture.

This event will enable visitors to purchase all the ingredients needed to create a standout grazing platter, or they can collect one that's already put together and ready to create, share and enjoy to take part in WA's Great Graze.

Dinner Twist's premium grazing box is available for purchase.

Pinot Picnic, Manjimup and Pemberton:

A four-day celebration will highlight premium local pinot and produce across the thriving communities of Manjimup and Pemberton from Thursday, April 22 to Sunday, April 25.

Dubbed the season for pinot, this event will feature sparkling soirees, tasting masterclasses, vineyard experiences, wine-tasting brunches, lunches and dinners, therefore catering to foodies who also adore a fine grape.

Guests can wine and dine their way through the glorious Southern Forests region via a variety of pop-up pinot themed events.

Alternatively, they can take the experience home by indulging in a local gourmet picnic hamper paired perfectly with regional pinots.

Graze at CineFest Oz Albany Film Festival:

Three days of premiere film screenings and special events in the region's cinemas and picturesque venues will complement fine grazing experiences from Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1.

Attendees will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with filmmakers and special guests.

Albany's recently refurbished Town Hall will serve as the festival's hub.

Locals are encouraged to invite friends and family to town for the festival and the event would also make another great reason for tourists to visit the town.

Chestnut Experience at Chestnut Brae, Nannup:

Chestnut lovers can't miss this event on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2 at Chestnut Brae.

The 1000 sweet chestnut trees will be dropping their bounty and visitors can pick their own chestnuts if they wish.

Bookings will include a light lunch of chestnut and pumpkin soup, tea or coffee, a taster of freshly roasted chestnuts and the kilogram of chestnuts that you pick.

At 10am and 2pm on both days, attendees can hear a talk on the health and historic value of chestnuts and various stories that exist around the humble nut.

Recipe cards will also be provided on how to prepare chestnuts.

Products from local producers will also be available from the farm's shop.

Visitors are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes and take leather gloves.

The WA's Great Graze admission fee is $49 per person.

Buy West Eat Best is a key partner of WA's Great Graze and program manager Melissa Worthington said the organisation was proud to support the event concept and the line-up of offerings connecting consumers with local food and beverages.

"Agriculture, tourism and food service industries have faced many challenges since the pandemic began, so innovative events that allow for flexibility and participation from across the State are a great way to show our appreciation and continue to support local businesses," Ms Worthington said.

"And really, is there a better way to thank our farmers, fishers and producers than by enjoying their amazing products?"