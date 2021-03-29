Fertiliser suppliers are stocked for 2021

WA's major fertiliser suppliers have adequate supply for growers.

WITH seeding activity getting off to an early start in some parts of WA's grainbelt, fertiliser stocks from the State's major suppliers are looking healthy.

With the lessons from last year still fresh in people's minds, growers appear to have put their fertiliser orders in early, with collection of these orders now ramping up.

CSBP Fertilisers general manager Tanya Rybarczyk said they were well prepared with an adequate supply of fertilisers to meet customer commitments this season.

"After last year's COVID-induced demand surge, we took steps to ensure our cropping fertilisers were imported and manufactured well ahead of previous seasons," Ms Rybarczyk said.

"We have sourced and contracted phosphates and potassium raw materials, with the vast majority already here or are due to arrive before growers' nominated collection months."

Nutrien Ag Solutions also made sure it was prepared for the season and procured fertiliser earlier than normal to take advantage of the price buying opportunity and avoiding any potential supply issues.

"At this stage shipping schedules are on track and there are no disruptions anticipated at our Kwinana or regional locations," said region fertiliser manager Shane Page.

"Nutrien Ag Solutions is also looking forward to our new UAN facility coming online very soon to further bolster competition and supply for WA farmers."

The CBH Group's seasonal procurement early started early, with shipments of phosphates arriving in December and January.

CBH head of fertiliser David Pritchard said they have sheds full of fertiliser going out at a rapid pace.

"For seeding fertilisers, growers are predominantly done and they got on that pretty early, my suggestion now is for growers to come and collect it if they've got the room," Mr Pritchard said.

"We won't struggle at all for seeding products, but there could be some issues on sulphate ammonia products which largely depend on local production from nickel refineries, so there could be some tight squeezes there in March, April and possibly May."

Over at Summit Fertilizers, everything is also on track and they are not predicting any issues with supply, especially for those that already have orders in the system.

However, marketing and sales executive manager Eddy Pol said their biggest issue at the moment was that dispatch was slow.

"We're bringing in ships and trying to find places to store everything because farmers aren't collecting what they've ordered," Mr Pol said.

"Our message to growers is that if you want the fertiliser for seeding, they should talk to their carrier now.

"I've spoken to a number of carriers and they're all short of drivers, so I think that's the biggest issue facing fertiliser right now."

Looking further into the season, demand for potash will likely continue to grow.

As farmers grow bigger crops they'll continue to pull more potassium out of the soil, seeing more demand for it over the past five to 10 years.

Nitrogen is the other product likely to be high in demand later on in the year, especially if rain continues to fall.

"Growers would have depleted the reserves in the soil given the crops yield were higher than anticipated," Mr Pritchard said.

Prices for nitrogen have increased rapidly and shipping rates in the past four to six weeks have doubled, so there will be some good planning required to negotiate granular urea and urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) coming in on time.

"Because urea is such a volatile product in it's pricing DNA, it's tricky to predict, but unfortunately the price is the price and growers are going to want to put their hand on some product soon."

CSBP is also predicting a rise in orders of nitrogen, but say they have it covered.

"Our current nitrogen stocks meet the forecasted seeding demand of our customers," Ms Rybarczyk said.

"In addition we have more shipments contracted for later in the year to keep stocks up."