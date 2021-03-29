Former Cattlemen's boss sues for unfair dismissal

THE Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's former chief executive officer Ashley Manicaros has taken court action against both the organisation and it's previous president Chris Nott for wrongful dismissal.

Mr Manicaros, who served as CEO from August 2018 until last December, has filed a claim in the Federal Circuit Court, claiming he was terminated because of his political opinions.

He is alleging a breach of the Anti Discrimination Act and a breach of the Fair Work Act.

The claim outlines an affiliation between Mr Manicaros and the Country Liberal Party, including the offer of a deputy chief of staff job which he declined and an attempt for pre-selection which was discontinued.

Mr Manicaros has issued as statement saying: "On several occasions I've tried to resolve the legacy issues of this matter without any success. At this stage, the Statement of Claim names the NTCA and (former) president Chris Nott but that may change later. While I cannot comment on specific matters because the matters are now before the courts, I look forward to exploring the evidence of members of the executive and others."

The NTCA said it could not make a comment on the action.

The case is due to be heard on June 4.

