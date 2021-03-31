Growth in bean production set to continue

Josh Fanning, Agriculture Victoria, says choosing the faba bean variety most resistant to fungal disease can help producers manage disease risk. Photo: Gregor Heard.

FABA bean production has been one of the quiet success stories over the past decade and there could be further gains to come.

Jason Brand, Agriculture Victoria pulse breeder, said in the southern state, which together with South Australia is the home of the Australian faba bean industry, production had risen from 35,000 tonnes in 2009-10 to over 220,000 tonnes in 2016-17, a figure which may be surpassed when final totals are tallied from the 20-21 harvest.

He said broader uptake, particular in the Western District's higher rainfall zones, was partially responsible for increasing production, along with a solid kick in yields.

"This harvest there were reports of 7 tonne to the hectare faba bean crops, and while this is very much the exception there were a lot of 4-5t/ha crops coming off, which is fantastic," Dr Brand said.

"The varieties are getting better, they are coping with fungal disease better and this is reflected in the yields."

Dr Brand said faba bean prices were volatile, but added farmers were used to managing this price variability.

"We've seen prices hit over $900/t in 2019, coming off a low of $220t/ in 2018," he said.

"Long term prices are around $400/t but there is a lot of movement within that, however farmers are very comfortable storing their beans when the prices are low and then selling them when there is a price recovery."

James Manson, Southern Farming Systems, said farmers liked the crop in their systems for the rotational benefits, such as boosting nitrogen levels and allowing a change of herbicide options.

The move into the HRZ has meant different research priorities.

"There has always been the push for canopy cover and vigour," Dr Brand said.

"We need to do more work to see that in those high rainfall environments whether it is better to have a nice open canopy that can set more pods and a good yield."

Josh Fanning, Agriculture Victoria pulse pathologist, said growers would still have to closely monitor for disease.

He said chocolate spot was still the most damaging disease in faba beans, with 35 per cent yield losses found in trials at Lake Bolac, in Victoria's HRZ.

Dr Fanning said while chocolate spot could be managed via a fungicide program, good agronomy was the best start.

"Things to consider include choosing the right variety, those with better fungal disease resistance package are a lot easier to manage, it could be important for those in wetter areas who have issues with paddock access at times during the growing season," Dr Fanning said.

