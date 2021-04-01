Housing estates occupy what was once farm land around our cities

Farm land on the outskirts of our capital cities is still vanishing despite government protestations they are trying to stop it.



There is no better example than Australia's biggest growth area - Mickleham - Yuroke in Melbourne's outer north.



What was recently quiet grazing country is again topping the national charts with an amazing residential growth rate of 33 per cent.



The same thing is happening at Riverstone - Marsden Park in Sydney's outer north-west which welcomed almost 9000 new residents in 2019-20, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.



Mickleham is about 35km from the city centre and was the location of some incredible farm sales just five years ago.

A 214ha dairy farm was sold there in 2016 at a price believed to be more than $60 million.

At the time it was Victoria's most expensive farm.

The land had been owned by the pioneering Cocking family for more than a century.

The land has been split into thousands of residential lots.



At the same time, the story of Edward, Garry and Keith Troutbeck was shared around the world when their family's 25ha dairy farm at Mickleham sold for what is believed to have been $50 million.



Their parents bought the place in 1935 for 500 pounds.

The brothers spent 60 years showing their Guernsey cattle at the Royal Melbourne Show.

These skyhigh prices were soon eclipsed by the sale of a 15ha orchard at Wantirna South to the east of Melbourne for close to $100 million.



Or, in 2018 the staggering price of about $200 million paid for a 600ha beef property at Beveridge, just beyond Mickleham, in 2018.



The Victorian government is digesting public comments on proposed planning reforms to extend protection for farm land and green wedges in a 100km radius of the city centre.

"The Victorian Government is committed to protecting Melbourne's green wedges and keeping farms on our urban fringes working and producing for generations to come," the government says.



"Some of Victoria's most productive agricultural land is within 100 km of central Melbourne. As our climate changes, the ideal conditions of agricultural land become even more important to Victoria's food production."



ABS has charted where the biggest pressure is:

Biggest population growth 2019-20



Victoria - Cranbourne East 6300

NSW - Riverstone - Marsden Park 8900

Qld - Pimpama 2700



NT - Palmerston South 830



ACT Throsby 550



Western Australia - Ellenbrook 2400



South Australia - Munno Para West - Angle Vale 970

Tas. - Newnham - Mayfield 290

Highest growth area 2019-20



Victoria - Mickleham - Yuroke 32.8pc

NSW - Riverstone - Marsden Park 27.8pc

Qld - Ripley 20.3pc

NT Palmerston South 14.6pc

ACT - Moncrieff 14.3pc

WA - Alkimos - Eglinton 10.2pc

South Australia - Munno Para West - Angle Vale 6.6pc

Tas. - Rokeby 4pc

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Housing estates occupy what was once farm land around our cities first appeared on Farm Online.