Grain logistics proving difficult for buyers

INTERNATIONAL freight markets are proving difficult to navigate for many in the grain trade.

With the Suez Canal blocked at the start of the week and COVID continuing to disrupt shipping routes and access, international freight markets have rallied and are hard to pin down.

The volatility in international freight is on top of Australian supply chains working at capacity and struggling to cope in many instances with the volume of grain wanting to move to port and be shipped.

Throw in some major natural weather events including fires in the west and floods in the east and executing grain sales to destinations is proving difficult.

This is impacting demand for grain as many traders focus on executing grain they have already bought against sales, rather than adding to grain they have bought.

The good news is that Australian grain remains very competitive relative to other exporting nations on a price basis and so there is plenty of buyers wanting to buy your grain and participate in making sales.

Rising international freight markets increase our freight advantage into the Asian importing countries, hence we are even more competitive than other origins into those Asian destinations.

However rising freight helps Black Sea and EU origins into North Africa and the Middle East demand given their closer proximity relative to Australia.

The result is demand for Aussie grain is relatively sporadic right now.

Buyers are jumping in to buy grain when there is an opportunity and they are confident on execution and then jumping out again.

Often this results in trades on Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) at much better values than best public cash and contract bids indicate.

19 different buyers purchased grain on CGX last week with more searching, indicating reasonable demand for grain remains.

Have your grain on offer so all buyers can see it, crunch their numbers, and then try to buy it.

The easier we make it for buyers to see grain on offer, the more demand there will be for your grain, meaning you often extract better value than public bids are indicating.

For more information please call 1800 000 410, email support@cleargrain.com.au, or visit cleargrain.com.au.