Learning more about soil ameliorants

MUCH has been written about the potential for soil ameliorants and subsoil manuring and the potential to improve agricultural soils.

However, one Agriculture Victoria researcher has said farmers need to distinguish between the different types of soil conditioning products.

"Animal manure, plant residues and gypsum and lime all act differently," said Roger Armstrong, speaking at a recent Grains Research and Development Corporation update in Bendigo.

RELATED: Soil amelioration in focus in WA

RELATED: N the key to subsoil manuring

"There are different responses to different products and things like animal manure versus plant residues have different pros and cons," Prof Armstrong said.

He said research had showed animal manures could boost grain yields by more than plant residues in the short term but equally could have some negative effects and a shorter period of yield benefits.

"There is a trend for the residual benefits to be shorter lasting for plant based amendments," he said.

"Longer term, and especially in areas with clay subsoils, the use of plant, usually legume, biomass appears to be better because of the lack of negative consequences and longer-lasting action.

"Even incorporating cereal straw plus nutrients into subsoils can boost yields according to trial results."

He said the topic of soil was critical and before choosing a suitable ameliorant growers needed to ask how would the soil react.

"You have to look at both the subsoil and topsoil and when considering incorporation through methods such as deep ripping," he said.

"Sandy soils often benefit from deep ripping and improving soil structure, but clay soils can also be improved.

"The issue to watch with clay soils, however, is that the subsoil clay can often contain constraints, such as high EC or sodicity, and that can be dispersed via deep ripping."

Prof Armstrong said deep ripping alone was not enough to create long-term change in soil structure.

"Ripping at best gives you a year's benefit or it can even have a negative impact if it brings up that sodic soil, to get the residual benefits you need to overcome those constraints."

He said test results had showed variable responses to soil amelioration.

"The results are very dependent on the seasonal conditions and available water, in the favourable years you can see a large response."

"We saw big responses in all but one of the Victorian high rainfall zone trials."

Prof Armstrong said while there were a couple of dedicated subsoil manuring machine prototypes operating in Victoria at present, the challenge of how to best incorporate ameliorants was an issue for growers.

"It can be done with deep ripping, the important thing is the depth, in Victoria a depth of 30cm is good, in soil types in the Riverina 50cm is better, due to where the subsoil constraints are occurring."

He said another reason he believed plant residues would eventually become more popular than manures was simple supply and demand.

"Apart from areas where there are poultry or pig enterprises nearby, most croppers will have a limited access to animal manure."

When incorporating cereal residue he said the addition of nutrients and straw would facilitate a quicker decomposition.

The story Learning more about soil ameliorants first appeared on Farm Online.