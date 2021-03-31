Interactive day for Western Beef members

THE Western Beef Association (WBA) is hosting an interactive afternoon packed with information and networking opportunity in Busselton on Wednesday, April 14.

The day is a cross "pollination opportunity" for all involved in the grass and grain livestock sectors and will also help strengthen communication along the supply chain.

Presentations will also focus on a theme relevant to all - building resilience to rainfall variations.

The program features: Neil Bennett (recently retired from the Bureau of Meteorology) covering latest trends in rainfall and temperature, forecast interpretation and available tools for producers; Richard George (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development) covering designing and adapting dams and catchment design to recent rainfall and Perry Dolling (DPIRD) covering Pastures from Space and how changes in rainfall affects pasture production.

Information on water monitoring solutions will also be presented.

The presentation part or the program will conclude with a graziers and lotfeeders facilitated panel discussing challenges and opportunities of each sector and prospects for collaboration.

The day will close with The Grass, the Pellets and the Ale Sundowner.

The event is made possible by sponsorship from the Western Australia Livestock Research Council (WALRC), Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Milne Feeds, Farmbot and support from the Southwest Catchment Council.

WBA planned this event to coincide with the WA Lot Feeders' Association event taking place in the South West on April 15 and 16.

WBA is a statewide not for profit organisation that fosters independent activities for the furtherance of the beef industry and related production sectors and it has been continuously active since 2017.

It was behind the creation of the Grazing Matcher Program, a WA tailored 12-month course that started in 2017 and has four groups starting this month.

It also hosts two major events a year; distributes an electronic newsletter to about 350 subscribers and keeps industry updated on its Facebook page.

The association is currently run by volunteers but to support its expansion/longevity, paid membership is being implemented.

Paid members will enjoy reduced charges to organised events, future partnerships and organisation affiliations; priority to bookings events and venues where capacity is limited; member only functions and exclusive notification and invitation to sponsor events / training.