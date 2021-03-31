Bennett + Co to connect with the bush

Speaking at an event held in conjunction with Nutrien Ag Solutions and hosted at its Perth Esplanade offices, managing principal Nathan Ebbs said the time was right for the decade-old company to visit the bush.

The increasing value in agricultural land and associated assets meant the number and level of disputes was increasing and with so much at stake, the money was now there to "employ St Georges Terrace firms".

"Through partnering with the right organisations we are looking to diversify our business and with a number of our staff having rural backgrounds we'd like to think we have a bit of a country town environment in providing our services," Mr Ebbs said.

"We operate off rapport and referral, but recognise that for most people (litigation of this nature) is generally, and hopefully, a one-off experience.

"Ideally good succession plans will solve issues before they become litigious."

The theme of the event was taking Bennett + Co to the bush and Nutrien Ag Solutions to the city.

Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager west (WA & NT) Andrew Duperouzel admitted his company had work to do to familiarise its brand in city corporate circles.

"If I walked into businesses on the Terrace and mentioned Wesfarmers or Landmark. people would know exactly who I am talking about but this level of familiarity is still being established for Nutrien," Mr Duperouzel said.

"Although our company really started as Dalgety in Victoria in 1840, we are only 18-months-old under the Nutrien name since Landmark acquired Ruralco for $460m in November 2019.

"We currently have more than 500 staff on the payroll in WA and the Northern Territory, plus a network of agents in livestock, wool and real estate and 70 retail locations in WA and the Northern Territory.

"Across the globe Nutrien has 23,000 employees and 1600 retail locations and it is the world's largest fertiliser supplier.

"We also recently rebranded our water business from Total Eden to Nutrien Water and bought the Mirco Bros business a couple of weeks ago, demonstrating our continued investment within WA.

"We are proud of our financial support into local communities, which is where 90 per cent of our staff are based.

"Here in WA for example we have been supporting grass roots country football for 47 years and last year donated 500 Burley footballs to country clubs in addition to our sponsorship.

"We also partner with Lifeline Australia in support of its mental health services to the bush."

