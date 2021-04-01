History made as Kris wins top award

KRIS Teakle has been a trailblazer in the Western Australian rural real estate industry, making history last Friday when she was awarded the number one rural salesperson (gross commission) for Elders in WA - the first woman to receive the award at the Elders Annual Real Estate Awards.

She is also the first woman to be recognised as top rural agent across any real estate company in WA.

Rural real estate sales is still a heavily male dominated sector and in the 18 years that she has been selling farms, Ms Teakle has gained a reputation as one of WA's most successful agents.

She said this recognition was a career highlight.

"This is the pinnacle of what I have worked for," Ms Teakle said.

"I aspire to do the very best I can do for my clients and even though it is a male dominated industry, I think it's important to show that women can sell farms too."

Agriculture has been part of Ms Teakle's life from the beginning, having grown up on a farm at Northampton, known as Kaburie Farm.

As an adult she married a farmer, worked on the land and had four children.

Real estate had always been an area of interest for Ms Teakle which intensified when she relocated to Perth.

Not long after the move, she began her journey to become one of the State's top rural agents.

Ms Teakle was drawn back to agricultural real estate as "farming is in my blood".

"Being on the road a lot, I still get a little dose of farming which is nice,'' she said.

"I love the open space, animals, smell of freshly worked soils, livestock yards, hay sheds - I love it all."

Ms Teakle has worked with family farmers, corporate farmers, investors, international buyers and sellers and when asked about the sales she was most proud of, she said it's the properties that were listed and sold quietly, and therefore which received little public profile.

"If someone asks me to sell their property quietly, that tells me they trust me which I think speaks volumes," she said.

"They know that my confidentiality is paramount and I'm proud that my clients see that."

All agents draw on their life experiences to relate to clients and Ms Teakle said having been a farmer has made her an empathetic and compassionate agent.

"I understand what it is like to sell a farm - putting your farm on the market is usually a one-off event in your life," she said.

Communication with her clients is also a vital aspect for Ms Teakle, as she provides regular updates on whether there is lots or no interest in the property.

In the almost two decades that she has been selling farms, Ms Teakle has noticed a shift towards women being more involved in the decision making process.

And this societal shift has helped her carve out a niche market in female farmers.

"Nowadays more women in the business have more of an input and say in farming practices and decisions because they usually handle the finances and day to day decisions," she said.

It's women such as Ms Teakle who have paved the way to make it easier and more accessible for the next generation of female agricultural professionals to make their mark, leading to a broader agricultural industry with gender equity.

"There's a lot more young women coming into agriculture now which is really exciting," she said.

"I think in just the next five years we will see a huge turnaround of women in agriculture."

And behind every great woman these days is often another, or a few.

Ms Teakle was also eager to acknowledge the help she has received from her support team, in particular sales support officer Hollie Dvorak, from the Elders Rural & Metro office, who ensures Ms Teakle can be so successful, even over long distances and long periods away from her office.

Ms Teakle's ethos which underpins her work is "land is life - which opens up an agricultural staple for country living to be embraced".