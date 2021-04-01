Agents across latest industry trends

More than 40 real estate specialists attended with an array of speakers covering many relevant industry topics.

Harcourts Training Centre WA regional assessor Jenni Wood provided the group with the latest contractual and document changes within the industry.

"With the many changes taking place daily within the real estate industry it is important that we keep our real estate specialists ahead of the game," said Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate manager and licensee Glenn McTaggart.

"As we are dealing with our clients' most important assets it is extremely important we get it right from the start and provide a seamless process for the client."

Another session at the conference was highlighting the need to keep pace with technology that is providing real estate with new marketing and promotional initiatives for property sales.

Nutrien Harcourts WA sales specialist Chad Smith, Northampton, provided an overview to the group on the Openn Negotiation platform that he had great success with for a few property sales recently.

He was joined by Openn Negotiation co-founder Peter Clements and partnerships manager Aaron White who provided the group with the latest features of the online sales platform.

Nutrien Harcourts general manager Mark Brooke, Melbourne, highlighted the progress of the integration of the Ruralco real estate business and the impact that had on the scale of the business now.

Nutrien Harcourts national marketing and communications manager Ashla Magill provided an update on the latest marketing tools available to the group.

Mr McTaggart highlighted the need for the real estate specialists to keep abreast of a rapidly changing rural market with values for many areas of the State having increased by more than 50 per cent in the past 10 years.

"A rural property transaction is normally the most important sale that a farmer makes and we have to ensure that our real estate specialists are providing up-to-date advice and make sure that we are maximising the sale price of their most important asset," he said.

Nutrien Ag Solutions (NAS) region manager - west (WA & NT), Andrew Duperouzel, provided the real estate group with an update of the Nutrien national and WA businesses.

He highlighted the appetite for growth and ensured the group the investment into rural Australia would continue into the future.

