Field day showcases pasture remediation

AMID the browned-off autumn hills just east of Perth, a 93 hectare stand of kikuyu planted last September was the backdrop for the inaugural Pasture, Peace and Prosperity Field Day at The Lakes last Saturday.

The Lakes, at Woottating 35 kilometres east of Midland, is well into a pasture remediation plan based on the prolific growth of perennial kikuyu supporting highly productive shedding sheep to maximise returns on reduced costs.

Kikuyu is normally associated with rainfall of more than 600 millimetres.

The Lakes averages 550mm and this year has benefited from summer rainfall promoted growth of seed from Gnowellen-based producer Tamgaree Kikuyu, which produces seed from long-established kikuyu pastures in 400mm country.

Historical rainfall patterns for the area show the long-term increase in first quarter rain, with figures in second to fourth quarters falling.

This pattern favours kikuyu and prompted a change to the property's management plan.

The field day featured presentations, including one from Stuart McTaggart, Direct Seeding, Albany, who supplied the new 'Darryl' model drill that was used to seed the kikuyu last spring at rates as low as six kilograms per hectare.

Field day attendees inspecting the Narrowfold direct seeding drill at The Lakes on Saturday.

Direct Seeding presented the 'Darryl' box drill and a 'Narrowfold' custom bar, both designed and built in Albany for reliable and efficient use on smaller properties.

Garry Robinson, The Lakes, spoke about the process that led to the pasture renovation program and the move from Merinos to shedding sheep.

He compared the previous stocking density of seven ewes per hectare and significant supplementary feeding against the plan which doubles density with reduced inputs and higher productivity.

Founder and managing director of award-winning company Forever Projects, Chris Ferreira, spoke about programs where landowners run more sustainable farms with management focused on water and nutrients, building healthier soils, leading to more productivity at lower costs.

The Forever Project (incorporating Landcare Solutions) specialises in environmental design, management, community engagement education and media.

Forever Projects founder and managing director Chris Ferreira making a point at last week's inaugural Pasture, Peace and Prosperity Field Day.

Morgan Sounness, founder of Tamgaree Kikuyu, outlined the quest that he and wife Debbie have to better manage their land and improve the quality from their fine wool Merinos which led them down the path of becoming Western Australia's only kikuyu seed harvesters.

The 20-year journey to improve the technique and process means Tamgaree Kikuyu seed is now in demand across the country.

The presentations were followed by lunch and refreshments overlooking the green pasture established over the summer months.