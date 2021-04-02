Harvest Road boss shares company vision

Harvest Road chief executive officer Paul Slaughter spoke about the future of Harvest Road and the organisations latest investments.

IN addition to the challenge, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate field day at Albany last week incorporated a number of quality speakers covering a host of topics.

Harvest Road chief executive officer Paul Slaughter was the first speaker of the day.

He has an extensive background having worked in the domestic and international food industries for more than 25 years and has experience in leading growth in competitive retail, wholesale and foodservice environments and has worked for various companies including Campbell Arnott's group, Proctor and Gamble and before joining Harvest Road he was CEO of Mrs Macs Australia.

Mr Slaughter began his presentation with a brief introduction to the company, stating that Harvest Road was one of a handful of businesses owned by Tattarang, which was a vertically-integrated investment company.

"Today is really about sharing the direction we are going in and interacting with people," Mr Slaughter said.

The organisation is striving to build new business opportunities, which will grow and support Harvest Road and the industry.

Harvest Road owns 1.5 million hectares around WA and is investing in several projects including the new Koojan feedlot, Moora, and trialling some horticultural investments, as well as developing the Garden Island and Albany aquaculture sites.

The Koojan feedlot is looking to be one of the biggest feedlots in WA with 60,000 head of cattle expected to go through the facility at its peak.

"We are not just building a feedlot we are doing it the right way in terms of animal welfare and our industry going forward," Mr Slaughter said.

"Cattle will start going gradually through in July- August of this year."

Mr Slaughter also said they were looking at expanding their Harvey operation, specifically to produce more case-ready meat and produce a larger range of products for consumers.

"We are not looking to take away business from other suppliers and producers, we are looking to help cope with future demand," Mr Slaughter said.

One of their latest investments is in Asparagopsis (Red Algae), which research has suggested may help in reducing the amount of methane produced by cattle.

"With our products we are also looking to reduce the amount of plastics we use in the supply chain where possible," Mr Slaughter said.

As well as beef, Harvest Road also has aquaculture operations that are focused on producing three main products - WA mussels, rock oysters and Akoya oysters.

"It is unique that we are looking to use Akoya oysters as a food product because they are generally used for pearls," he said.

Mr Slaughter said they were aiming for sustainability and the highest standard of animal welfare in all of their investments.