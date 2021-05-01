Lots of fun for kids on Beef 2021 agenda

A packed program will help keep kids entertained during Beef Australia 2021, making the event a smorgasbord of fun for the whole family.

Entertainment coordinator Katie Langford said there would be a whole heap going on for children during the beef industry's big week.

"We have a very extensive schools program this year and plenty of opportunities for kids to come and learn about the agricultural industry," she said.

"As well as exciting roving entertainment, the kids and their families will get to see a massive array of trade fair exhibits, food vendors, musical entertainment and of course, cattle!"

One major drawcard will be a live show featuring iconic cartoon dog Bluey and her little sister Bingo on People's Day.



The much-loved duo and their friends will be on the Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage in The Pavilion for live interactive experience on Monday, May 3.



The 20 minute shows will take place at 9am, 10.30am and 11.50am, but parents are warned to show up early as places may be limited.

The Suncorp Bank Kids Zone will be running from Monday to Friday, catering to small children, primary and secondary students.



The interactive education area will offer up an array of activities including badge making, colouring-in, puzzles, farm toys, ride-on John Deere tractors and a range of industry-related puzzles, including meat cuts and careers information.

The Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club has also stepped up to offer children from Prep to 12 years some bouncy holiday fun at their Wandal facility.



For $25, kids can be booked in for a three hour session of supervised games and fun using the gym equipment.

Meanwhile, the schools program for this year's event is chock-a-block with opportunities for both primary and secondary school students to learn about the origins of their food and fibre, and about career opportunities in agriculture.

The school tour program will run Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of Beef Australia, while the Career Conversations @ Beef 2021 event on Tuesday, May 4 will give secondary students opportunities to network with industry representatives already involved in the agribusiness supply chain.

There will also be career snapshots given by industry professionals on the stage in the Ken Coombes Tech Yards from Tuesday through Friday.



Meanwhile, primary school students have been busy in the lead-up to the event, creating their entries for the AgForce and Beef Australia Beef Boot competition.



The competition invites students to decorate a beef boot template to reflect the theme "From paddock to my plate - what agriculture means to me".



Kellie Blinco from the AgForce School to Industry Partnership Program said they had put together an expanded schools program that has something for everyone.

"The Beef Boot Competition has been a real shining light," she said.

"At Beef Australia 2018, we had over 650 entries and we've already heard from teachers who want to know if they can make a sculpture rather than using the template so there should be some great entries.

"We anticipate it being very popular as it's a great way for even schools that can't attend to get involved."

More information about activities is available via the Beef Australia website and Facebook page.

The story Lots of fun for kids on Beef 2021 agenda first appeared on Queensland Country Life.