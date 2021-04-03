Property home to a renowned stud

Price: From $2.8m

Location: Orange Springs

Area: 174.92ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

THIS is one the most amazing properties to go on the market in the Northern Valleys region and is home to the Fernwood Black Angus stud.

An inspection is a must to appreciate the attention to detail throughout the property and the ambiance surrounding this oasis on the Moore River.

From the moment you enter the front gates you will fall in love.

Measuring 174.92 hectares, the property is on six titles.

It offers 3.7 kilometres of beautiful Moore River frontage.

This property has so much to offer, including a 392,280 kilolitre water licence (more water is available in the sub area to apply for, subject to approvals).

A 20ha centre pivot is used for backgrounding and producing award winning Angus cattle.

There is about 6ha of underground pop-up irrigation to bull paddocks and landscaped gardens.

The property is also equipped with production bores, a solar bore, windmills and tanks for irrigation, reticulation, stock water, house water and more.

There are two sets of cattle yards, with one being at a pivot and the other at the homestead.

The property is divided into 20 paddocks and laneways, with new fencing throughout.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom main residence has indoor and outdoor kitchen facilities and decked rear and side alfresco areas.

Sensational Victorian era character and detail is throughout,

There is also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest cottage, a music/yoga/craft studio, an open-front hay shed, machinery shed with an office and an additional coolroom, along with an equipped workshop.

A fruit orchard and chicken/duck pen add to the country lifestyle charm.

Easy access is provided with a bitumen driveway and roads around the main amenities and there's gravel road access to the cattle yards, paddocks, irrigation and gazebo which is perched on the highest hill overlooking this stunning property and nature reserves.

Fernwood suits an array of buyers looking for the ultimate luxury lifestyle, whether it be a farming operation, rural lifestyle property, tourism or horticulture.