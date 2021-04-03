One of the nicest blocks available

Price: EOI

Location: Kronkup

Area: 80ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: David Treeby 0427 448 756

ANYONE who knows this property would be saying "I've always loved that farm".

Half way between Albany and Denmark, there is bitumen road to the property, which is across two titles

It includes a comfortable three-bedroom house, lockable general purpose shed/workshop, a second general purpose shed, large hay shed, two-stand shearing shed and cattle yards.

Quality, rich and highly productive soil types range from Karri loams, gravel loams, to sandy peat summer flats.

The property is fenced into seven paddocks and features excellent water supply from seven dams/ soaks which could be developed further.

Blocks like this with all these features are hard to find in the region and this stunning property is definitely worth considering.