New deputy director for CCDM

PROFESSOR John Mylne is the new deputy director for the Centre for Crop Disease and Management (CCDM).

Most recently appointed to The University of Western Australia's School of Molecular Sciences, professor Mylne has an impressive list of achievements, publications and awards.

In the new role he will help lead the execution of research programs and policy that align with and support the strategic research objectives of the CCDM, a coinvestment between the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Curtin University.

"Josh shares a passion and understanding for the importance of working from detailed molecular sciences through to adoptable industry outcomes, and brings new and exciting perspectives to the Centre," said CCDM director, professor Mark Gibberd.

The strategic appointment by Curtin University will support the expanding role of CCDM in delivering high-value

The CCDM now has more than 80 staff, originating from 23 different countries however, professor Mylne won't have to travel far and will maintain his extensive connections with UWA's School of Molecular Science and the Centre for Plant Energy Biology.

"I'm excited to join the CCDM and Curtin University where I hope to bring my experiences and learn from the researchers there to expand the CCDM collaborative network locally, nationally and internationally," professor Mylne said.