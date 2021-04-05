UK HELP: Shearers are in demand across the world but pandemic restrictions could thwart international rescue missions.

Australian and New Zealand shearers have now been given a special exemption to travel to the United Kingdom to help solve their shearer crisis.



Shearers are in demand across the world from pandemic bans on international travel.



Australia has a crisis of its own with the ban on New Zealand shearers traveling across the ditch during the pandemic.



Now international sheep shearing contractors have been given a special concession to travel into the UK.

But the rules which apply are still not that clear.

Nor are the travel arrangements.

Shearers are allowed into the UK from countries "unaffected" by COVID-19 restrictions, the National Association of Agricultural Contractors has said.

The NAAC said shearers from Australia and New Zealand, and other non-visa nationals, would be able to travel to the UK between April 1 and June 30.



All those entering will only be allowed to stay for a three-month maximum period and must leave by September 30.



NAAC chief executive Jill Hewitt said winning the concession for shearers was a "big relief" for the local wool industry.



"It is a big relief that the concession is now in place and we can start putting together the necessary paperwork for shearers to safely enter the UK."

The "concession" requires ensuring "all personnel can maintain a minimum of two metres separation wherever possible" and using the minimum number of people to undertake the job.



"If face coverings are worn, then a one metre physical distance can be considered if necessary.



"Where possible sheep should be shorn outside or in a building with good air flow."

The story Aussie shearers called to help out in UK but pandemic rules still a worry first appeared on Farm Online.