Programs builds job ready workers

A TRAINING program has helped young Aboriginal people develop the knowledge and confidence needed to be "job ready" for pastoral industry work.

The pioneering Aboriginal Pastoral Academy was developed in response to industry requests to provide a supported career path for young Aboriginal people and a skilled, entry-level cohort to add to the pastoral industry workforce.

As part of the intensive training program, seven young men spent two weeks working on Myroodah station developing practical skills with cattle and horses, while also learning foundation skills.

The men were the first participants in the pioneering academy, who are nearing the completion of the training program.

The program was co-ordinated by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and delivered by Queensland's VET Centre, the Dyslexia-SPELD Foundation and the Kimberley Agricultural and Pastoral Company.

Aboriginal Pastoral Academy trainee Zinidine Johnson (left) learns how to handle a horse under the supervision of Jacob Dunn at Myroodah station.

DPIRD Aboriginal economic development manager Melissa Hartmann said the program was developed and delivered hand-in-hand with industry and community.

"The Aboriginal Pastoral Academy pilot has laid the foundations from which to build employment pathways, which will generate far reaching benefits to the pastoral industry, as well as local communities in the north," Ms Hartmann said.

"The graduates learned practical skills such as fencing, water point maintenance, animal handling and welfare, as well as language, literacy and numeracy training.

"The academy has had great industry support, including offers of employment and offers to host future training opportunities."

Four course participants have accepted job offers, while two have chosen to complete their secondary schooling.

All participants have indicated a willingness and commitment to complete additional training, as it becomes available.

The participants furthered their skills by undertaking a Low Stress Stockhandling course, together with the Nyamba Buru Yawuru people's Warrmijala Murrgulayi pre-employment program.

"Joining with the Warrmijala Murrgurlayi program to deliver the Low Stress Stockhandling course has been a great opportunity, which is underpinned by the Yawuru's wellbeing philosophy, known as mabu liyan," Ms Hartmann said.

The Aboriginal Pastoral Academy pilot will now be developed into a broader program by DPIRD in consultation with industry.