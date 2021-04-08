Smoke alert issued for country road

A smoke llert has been issued for people travelling along Hyden Norseman Road, 55 kilometres west of the Norseman townsite in Norseman in the Shire of Dundas.



The smoke is the result of a bushfire burning in the area.



The smoke is expected to clear by tomorrow.



WHAT TO DO:



Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:



Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

The Hyden-Norseman Road is closed in both directions from Norseman.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: facebook.com/dfeswa, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

No further updates will be issued unless the situation changes.