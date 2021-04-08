Washdown reminder after carrying fertiliser

WITH the WA transport sector now focused on moving large volumes of fertiliser to farms for 2021 seeding programs, Summit Fertilizers has issued a timely reminder.

Following unloading of any fertiliser treated with an agricultural chemical, it said trucks should be cleaned and washed down, saying it was particularly important if grain would be carried in subsequent loads.

Washing of vehicles that have carried fertiliser treated with agricultural chemical, including fungicides, inhibitors or biostimulants is a requirement under the Grain Trade Australia (GTA) Grain Transport Code of Practice.

GTA said trial results that show residues of agricultural chemicals, for example flutriafol applied to the fertiliser, can remain in the vehicle after unloading.

Sweeping to remove all visible contaminants may not adequately reduce the chemical residue level and hence presents a risk of grain contamination on the next load.

Thorough vehicle washdown was effective in washing away the residue and minimising the risk of load cross contamination.

While industry preference is to use separate vehicles for transporting treated fertiliser and grain, this is not always practical.

"Growers and transport companies with trucks that haul both grain and fertiliser need to be fully aware of the situation and respond in the right manner," said Summit Fertilizers' executive manager operations Phil Jacob.

"If grain is to be carried in subsequent loads to treated fertiliser, thorough washdown and decontamination of the truck is absolutely critical."

