Natural bushland retreat is hidden gem

Price: $450,000 neg

Location: Trigwell

Area: 319ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Ryan Wilkie 0429 361 104

Glenn McTaggart 0429 611 124

KURANDA Heights offers a peaceful lifestyle in natural bushland with an abundance of wildlife, birds, wildflowers and natural bushland.

If you are seeking an escape from the rat-race then Kuranda Heights could be the serenity you are looking for.

The property comprises natural timber and picturesque granite outcrops undulating into winter creeks.

Kuranda Heights is a three hour drive from the Perth metropolitan area, located on Trigwell Road in the West Arthur shire.

It is 45 kilometres from services and shop at Boyup Brook and local sporting facilities and Lake Towerrinning are only minutes away.

The property is fortunate to have a reliable mobile phone and wireless coverage and a large building, which envelope the area to construct your dream home or a weekend getaway.

If you are looking for the birds and the bees, then Kuranda Heights offers the serenity and a peaceful lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life.