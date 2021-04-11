Farm goes under the virtual hammer

FOLLOWING a couple successful online auctions via Openn Negotiation, Nutrien Harcourts WA is offering another property up for auction through the platform.

Cattle producers in search of good water supply and rainfall are set to find Summer Green, Jurien Bay, very appealing.

Marketed by Nutrien Harcourts WA sales manager Terry Norrish and sales representative Adam Shields, the online auction is due to close at 3pm on Tuesday, May 11.

"(Nutrien Harcourts WA have) seen good results with Openn Negotiation so far and we think it is a selling method that will work well for Summer Green," Mr Norrish said.

The property came onto the market in September 2020 and although Mr Norrish said it had received strong interest, it was yet to sell.

"We have had plenty of people enquire about and look at the property, but I think people are unsure about where the market is," he said.

"So an online auction will allow us to bring all the offers to a head and see where the market is at."

Mr Norrish declined to comment on price expectations but anticipates there will be "serious buyers" vying for the grazing property.

Summer Green spans 953 hectares across four titles and was regarded as a well-established property.

Mr Norrish said its key features were the "outstanding water supply and rainfall", with natural springs, surface water, bore water and a long-term average rainfall of 550-600 millimetres per year.

"There are plenty of properties in the area that have good water supply but Summer Green certainly has more water than anything else on the market in the area," he said.

The property has been conservatively farmed, has low lying country with kikuyu, couch and perennial grasses.

The vendors, a farming family, have a long-term fertiliser history of the property and have seeded hundreds of hectares with perennial pasture mixes.

This online auction comes after the success of Nutrien Harcourts WA's sale of Durawah Farm, near Durawah, which sold for about 27 per cent ($547,500) above the reserve price.

The platform has been praised for its ability to provide sales transparency for bidders while keeping the identities of the buyers and vendors private from other bidders and spectators.

The platform also allows buyers to bid from the comfort of their own home and not have to travel to an auction or nominate someone to bid on their behalf.

Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Chad Smith has been one of the first rural agents to successfully utilise Openn Negotiation in WA as he was the selling agent of Durawah Farm and another farm prior to that.

Mr Smith previously told Farm Weekly that buyers were sick and tired of the tenders and expressions of interest process and that they favoured transparency, particularly in the current fast-moving market.

Like in-person auctions, agents said that online auctions required strong interest from at least four or five keen buyers.