Muchea block is all about convenience

Price: From $879,000

Location: Muchea

Area: 8.66ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Ian 'Jock' Henry 0428 887 781

AN excellent small holding property at Muchea has been offered through Elders Real Estate

With 8.66 hectares of fabulous, secluded land, the property is watered via a winter creek.

It includes a two-bedroom home, which is perfect to live in while you build your dream home.

This property is a blank canvas to develop, with options such as agistment, equestrian, trucking, a lifestyle farm or feedlot.

The country is mostly pasture and cleared areas, offering great grazing.

It is one kilometre to the Muchea Livestock Centre and has easy, direct access to the Brand and Great Northern Highways for convenient commutes to areas such as the airports, Perth city, Bindoon and Gingin.