AFTER a long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, the Meckering Sporting Club Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary late last month.

The day featured garden games, a social hit of tennis, roll of bowls and a family movie under the stars in the evening.

Guests enjoyed lunch from local food vans and dinner was supplied by Cunderdin Lions Club.

REBEKAH BURGES attended and took these pictures for Farm Weekly.

Meckering Sporting Club secretary Sharon Reynolds (left), Shire of Cunderdin president Dennis Whisson, Jan Whisson, Cunderdin and Meckering Sporting Club president Jeff Snooke.

Chantelle Leeson (left), with Nat Snooke, Meckering.

Rylie Burges (left), Tayla Burges and Aiden Carter, Meckering.

Rebecca Halse (left), with Melissa Burnie and Carmen Reynolds, Meckering.