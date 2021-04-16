McIntosh Group new distributor for Case CE

THE McIntosh Group has been appointed as the national distributor for Case Construction Equipment (CE) in Australia and is acquiring the Dandenong-based construction equipment dealership Case Vic, both formerly managed by CNH Industrial (CNHi).

To facilitate this move, McIntosh Group has formed a third division of its business, McIntosh CE, which will be responsible for all aspects of Case CE distribution across Australia, supporting the current dealer network with sales, marketing, product support and parts.

Based in Perth, McIntosh CE will operate separately from the existing McIntosh & Son and McIntosh Distribution divisions.

McIntosh Group chief executive officer David Capper said he was excited about the acquisition and believes it will benefit the brand and the dealer network.

"As distributor, McIntosh CE's primary aim is to demonstrate our commitment to the Case CE product line and the existing dealership network, and the role they both play in the success of Case CE customers," Mr Capper said.

CNH Industrial managing director for Agriculture ANZ, Brandon Stannett, believes the appointment is beneficial to all parties, allowing each to focus on their core business.

"As one of our largest dealer groups, and as the distributor of our Miller brand, McIntosh Group is uniquely positioned to take the Case CE distribution rights and hit the ground running," Mr Stannett said.

"CNHi is now able to reallocate our resources to ensure we can continue our strength in manufacturing and engineering market-leading agricultural and construction products."

Along with Australian distribution rights of the Case CE brand, McIntosh Group has also acquired Case Vic, which will become part of the McIntosh & Son dealership group.

McIntosh & Son plans to retain the well-established Case Vic brand and Vince King will continue to lead the Case Vic team with support from McIntosh & Son.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring Case Vic into our network as we recognise Case Vic as a high-performing business, with full credit to Vince and the team," Mr Capper said.

McIntosh Group's existing distribution business, McIntosh Distribution, operates a model supporting both McIntosh-owned dealerships, alongside a 120-plus strong independent dealer network.

McIntosh CE will manage the distribution of Case CE through a similar model.

Case Construction Equipment is a pioneer US construction equipment brand, which has supported the earthmoving and construction industries since 1842.

Case Vic is a high-performing Case CE dealership, based in Dandenong.

For more than 60 years, the McIntosh Group has set the benchmark in equipment management solutions, providing customers across Australia with unrivalled support in the agricultural and construction industries.

Having grown to employ more than 300 people Australia wide, its decision makers remain in the frontline - to deliver and nurture a service -first culture.

CNH Industrial is a global leader in capital goods that implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and financial activities in international markets.