Well watered and located cattle property

Price: Online auction via Openn Negotiation, bidding has started and closes Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3pm

Location: Jurien Bay

Area: 953ha, 480 lease (five years for free)

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Terry Norrish 0429 471 219

FEATURING plentiful water, a great location, wonderful modern residence and a cattle opportunity with an additional lease available, Summer Green has gone under the virtual hammer, with bidding closing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3pm.

The four separate titles offer many opportunities to purchase either the total property or just the land and not include the homestead and improvements on 47 hectares.

The owners have said to sell and are extremely motivated.

For this reason they've decided to place the property on Openn Negotiation, which provides a web-based platform to sell land by auction with bidding being conducted from the time of launch until the convened set date.

Bids can be placed at any stage, provided you are a registered bidder.

Interested bidders can participate by contacting the selling agent and Nutrien Harcourts WA sales manager Terry Norrish, who will walk you through the bidding and sales process.

Summer Green is an extremely well-located cattle property situated eight kilometres east of Jurien Bay.

Its location so close to the coast ensures consistent high rainfall which has averaged 550-600 millimetres over the past 20 years.

Its name states the obvious, with kikuyu and couch grasses providing feed well into the summer and with established perennial grasses that have been planted, it is considered highly reliable.

Complementing the purchase is a lease of 480ha of land immediately adjacent, with this being free for five years.

The property has two excellent bores (plus one on the lease block) and 25 freshwater soaks (along with seven on lease block), which make it an ideal fattening and freshening cattle property.

It is very well fenced with great access to all paddocks.

There are a good mix of soils, which consist of sandy clays, gravel sands and sandy loams, all of which are very productive with the owners ensuring that all of the property has reached its potential.

One of the key features of this property is the homestead, which sits high on the hill overlooking the entire property with an easterly aspect.

It is a sandstone block residence with wonderful well kept presentation both inside and out and very well maintained gardens and lawns.

The working improvements comprise very adequate machinery and hay storage and a workshop with a very solid set of cattle yards.

The owners run a breeding herd of 300-400 head annually and are reluctantly selling the property to reduce their workload and downsize.

They have spent countless hours getting this wonderful property into its current condition and new purchasers will be presented with a turn-key operation.

To register to bid via Openn Negotiation, contact Mr Norrish.