Premium nursery for new business venture

Price: $1.65m

Location: Waterloo

Area: 2.14ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith on 0409 109 674

THE Waterloo Nursery was established in 1994 and has been successfully developed into the largest retail plant nursery in the South West.

This profitable business has a diverse income stream that includes an indoor plant hire business, giftware, pots and the plant sale business.

With experienced staff, the new owners should have an easy transition into their new business.

This includes the current owner offering three to six months of training, should it be requested.

The business has a strong customer base which includes retail customers, wholesale customers, landscape developers, as well as local councils and shires.

The plant hire business services local government agencies, commercial/corporate clients, along with the health and education sectors.

This part of the business provides a full maintenance service on a fortnightly rotation.

The business also has a vast range of indoor and outdoor pots that is showing huge growth potential along with the garden giftware range.

The property is ideally located on Hynes Road which is a major connection between Forrest Highway and South Western Highway.

With high traffic flow seven-days-a-week, the business is continuously being exposed to potential customers.

There is a large four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the property which has soaring ceilings and quality brickwork.

The home also includes a formal lounge room, family room, dining room, meals area, games room and study.

There is also an impressive gazebo which is ideal for entertaining when the closed sign is up or a fantastic staff room during work hours.