Luxurious country home with envious views

Price: $1.55m

Location: Elleker

Area: 53ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Blair Scott 0459 024 026

IT'S the rare trifecta - incredibly beautiful land with views, a magnificent home and other infrastructure and everything as new with nothing to do.

This property at 1493 Lower Denmark Road, Elleker, offers some of the most beautiful country around, with undulating topography dotted with redgum along the boundaries, incredible views across Broke Inlet to Torbay and water frontage to both Unndiup Creek and Broke Inlet.

The modern, rural-style home is nestled perfectly in the landscape and offers stylish and luxurious country living, with an excellent design maximising the expansive views throughout.

This property is just over a 10 minute drive from Albany and on the doorstep of spectacular beaches, national parks and more.

The house is a bespoke design, built by Rural Building Company in 2018.

It features a light-filled living room with a vaulted ceiling, large kitchen with quality appliances, walk-in pantry and scullery.

The luxurious master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and incredible ensuite.

Two queen-sized bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and there's a den/study/fourth bedroom.

The house also includes a laundry and main bathroom, along with covered entertaining areas at front and rear.

Situated to maximise wonderful inspirational views across inlets to coastal dunes, the excellent floorplan affords views from all bedrooms, the kitchen, and living areas.

In additional to the house is a 140 square metre, four-bay machinery shed, six-bay high quality stable block, built by Avalon in 2018 with a full-length lean-to, as well as four outdoor stables and a parade ring.

There's also a 120 kilolitre rainwater tank, cattle yards, a round yard and an original shed and store at the front of the property.

Excellent pasture is complemented by abundant water from soaks and a bore, and all infrastructure is brand new.

Measuring 53 hectares, nearly all is suitable for grazing, with good pastures and fertiliser history.

The property is fenced into four paddocks of about 10ha each, plus five holding paddocks of about 2ha.

Water is supplied via three permanent soaks and a bore with a new submersible pump.

Currently running 25 breeders with calves and in calf, plus one bull and about 20 thoroughbreds, the property has the capacity to run about 50 breeders with calves.

It is well set up for thoroughbred breeding.