Disaster assistance in wake of ex TC Seroja

Disaster assistance has been quickly made available to WA communities devastated by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja.



Member for Durack, Melissa Price, said the Chapman Valley, Dalwallinu, Greater Geraldton, Morawa, Northampton and Shark Bay areas were now eligible to receive financial assistance.



"This cyclone has had a powerful impact on the homes and livelihoods of so many West Australians," Ms Price said.



"It's vital we act quickly.



"With major damage to homes, businesses and resorts, jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) are essential to get people back on their feet.



"The DRFA will make a range of practical assistance measures available to hard-hit communities and individuals and support councils with clean-up and repairs.



"The Australian Government will continue to work closely with the Western Australian Government to make sure that West Australians have the support they need assess the damage and rebuild their lives."



Western Australian Minister for Emergency Services Reece Whitby said the tropical cyclone made landfall, between Kalbarri and Port Gregory in the Shire of Northampton on Sunday night, bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall to coastal areas before impacting inland communities.



"Residents across the impacted areas are experiencing widespread communications and power outages, while major highways were closed due to damage, fallen trees and debris," Mr Whitby said.



"Significant damage to the energy network has left many affected communities already struggling without internet or phone connection, further isolated.



"It has been an extraordinarily challenging few days and I would like to assure local residents that assistance is on the way."



Assistance available under the DRFA may include:

help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

concessional interest rate loans for small businesses and primary producers, and

freight subsidies for primary producers.

Information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au