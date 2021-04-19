Syngenta and Landcare team up for on-farm biodiversity project

LANDCARE and Syngenta will team up for an on-farm project, showcasing the benefits of improving biodiversity while protecting habitat for a range of native plants and animals.

The two-year partnership will create biodiverse habitats for endemic species, including pollinators, to restore and promote native ecology.



The initiative will involve seed collecting, planting, maintenance and monitoring to ensure key milestones are achieved.



Landcare Australia chief executive Shane Norrish said the project was a practical way of enhancing on-farm biodiversity and building resilience in Australia's farming systems

"We are delighted to be partnering with Syngenta Australia to design and deliver this project to improve native habitat connectivity and pollinator diversity across agricultural landscapes," Dr Norrish said.



The project will also support productivity and more sustainable outcomes for the farmer. To help farmers improve biodiversity, an online toolkit will be developed, providing best management practice guidance and information to inform their revegetation decisions.



Syngenta managing director Paul Luxton said the partnership provided farmers with the right support and tools to make a tangible difference to the environment and the resilience of their farm.



"Farmers know the importance of biodiversity and sustainable practices on-farm," Mr Luxton said.

"With access to an online best management practice guide, we hope that it will inspire other farmers across the country to look for similar opportunities to do the same on underutilised or less productive pockets of land."



The two organisations are currently working to identify a project site on active commercial agricultural land.



