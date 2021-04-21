After another bad season for fruit flies, time to make plans

Horticulturists are holding a summit in May after another shocking year against fruit flies across the country.



The National Fruit Fly Council is hosting the free three day, online symposium from May 4-6.



The council says fruit flies continues to threaten more than half of Australia's $13 billion horticulture sector and the 60,000 people it employs.



One question sure to be asked is whether the problem has grown too big for all areas to be saved?

"This season's been an extremely challenging one, with heavy infestations across Australia and outbreaks in some of our pest free areas," the council's manager Christina Cook said.



"So now is the time to get these issues on the table and have some important national discussion about better coordination and cooperation for our future."



Fruit fly affected industries make up about half of Australia's $13 billion horticulture sector.



"So, any outbreaks of fruit fly or any changes to the distribution of fruit fly in Australia will disrupt trade to our important export markets, and also to domestic markets across Australia," Ms Cook said.



The overarching aim of the interactive symposium is to workshop several key fruit fly challenges and seek to identify priorities for building future national success.



The summit will draw on 40 industry experts, government representatives, researchers, and growers to discuss fruit fly challenges and identify priorities for improved management of the pest around its theme, Building Future National Success.



Fruit fly is a pest which poses a serious threat to a wide range of fruit and vegetable crops and access to markets.



"This is the first symposium, since 2018," Ms Cook said.



"And we're really trying to use it as an interactive discussion. So it's not just a talk fest: it's an opportunity for people to provide input to the national discussion."



The two species that threaten the profitability and sustainability of Australia's horticultural industries are the Mediterranean fruit fly and Queensland fruit fly.



Mediterranean fruit fly is only established in parts of Western Australia where it is subject to control and containment to stop it spreading into the eastern states.



Queensland fruit fly is established in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and the Northern Territory.



South Australia and Tasmania enjoy fruit fly free status but have to work hard at it, with border check points, eradication zones and regular calls for community help.



South Australia is today battling one of its worst ever outbreaks, with Medfly incursions in its CBD and Qfly continuing to trouble fruit growers in the Riverland.



To give some some idea of the scale of the fight needed, to eradicate Queensland fruit fly from Perth's western suburbs this season took 10 months and involved quarantining 13,500 premises.

During the campaign in the western suburbs, 20,000 baits and traps were deployed, 170,000 property inspections undertaken, 32 tonnes of fruit collected and more than 30 million sterile flies released.

Fruit fly is estimated to cost Australian horticulture $300 million each year in lost production and access to markets.



The economic value, together with the fact that fruit fly doesn't respect state boundaries, has prompted an integrated national approach to protect Australian horticulture and maintain and enhance market access.



In 2019 the Federal Government announced it was providing $6.5 million towards the Strengthening Australia's Fruit Fly System Research Program.



This has been matched by State and territory governments bringing total funding to $13 million in researching fruit fly trade and production issues.



To register for this free online event, go to the National Fruit Fly Symposium registration link here.



The story After another bad season for fruit flies, time to make plans first appeared on Farm Online.