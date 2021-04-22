Yass regional farm one of last to 'survive' arrival of tree changers

There are 28 separate titles over one farm which has come up for sale at Bevendale, north of Yass in NSW.



As one of the last remaining large-scale properties left in the district, it goes some way to explaining the complexity of ownership.

Chain-O-Ponds, a 828ha grazing property has so far survived the interests of small lot owners who have chopped up up neighbouring properties.

Geoff and Michelle Fountain say they want to retire.



"Most of the properties in the region have been carved up and sold to people seeking a tree change," Geoff said.

"This is one of the few large-scale properties left that is a complete unit."

A former Bevendale RFS captain for 16 years, Geoff has operated the farm since taking over from his parents 32 years ago.

"My parents were in Sydney and wanted to get away from the city and back in 1968 they found this place, fell in love with it and I took it on as I shared their passion for the land," he said.

"Being surrounded by farms and with plenty of hills and valleys it was the ideal place to raise our family.

"It's a close-knit community, we have really good neighbours and if you ever have a problem, the community pitches in and helps."

The Fountains ran a fine wool operation with the farm supporting up to 1200 breeding ewes.

The property has 15 dams, spring fed ponds and a 65ft bore (unequipped) across 13 paddocks with native and improved flats, including more than 200ha of arable land where Geoff grew lucerne and, for a time, garlic.

Infrastructure includes a two-stand shearing shed, although an original old slab shearing shed dating back to the 1800s remains on the property.

Agent George Southwell from Ray White said "Chain-O-Ponds" was being offered on a walk-out, walk-in basis, with farm machinery and a furnished three-bedroom home, which features floorboards made from the stringybark grown on the property.

"The property is ready for its next owners, the oak furniture is being kept in the home," he said.

"It's rare to have such a large property for this area to hit the market, so it really is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The approximate "price guide" for the block is $1.33 million or $650 per acre.

For more information contact George Southwell on 0429 838 345.

