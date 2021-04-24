Well-improved farm a labour of love

Price: EOI

Location: Wannamal

Area: 704ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626





ARRIBA Farm was purchased by the owners in 1987, from David and Lynne Purser.

The Pursers used the property as grazing for their sheep and cattle and grew grain for sheep feed.

The owners have since developed the paddocks by rock raking and picking to where 530 hectares are croppable.

Yearly Arriba Farm runs 300 breeding cows and 900 Dorper cross ewes and lambs.

The property consistently fattens lambs and cattle which have topped the sales at the Muchea Livestock Centre and before that at the Midland Saleyards.

The owners feel this has a lot to do with the property's fertile mineral soil.

The property is cropped to 80ha of hay to feed stock, as well as 40ha for grain production for the sheep and cattle feedlot.

Fertiliser rate on pasture has been 100 kilograms per hectare of phosphate every second year and application rates on crops each year has been 100kg/ha of cropping mix, plus 10kg/ha of potash on country cropped for hay.

Improvements the owners have made to the farm include a new machinery shed, fertiliser shed with a retractable roof, hay shed, feedlot shed, new sheep yards, re-roofed shearing shed, new boundary and interior fences, new water bores and bores fitted with solar and electric motors.

They have also developed the water sources to 10 bores, 16 dams and four soaks.

Extensive renovations have been made to the homestead.

Built in 1914, it is the oldest house in the district which is still lived in.

The owners have built a glass conservatory on the south side of the house, two new bathrooms, a new loungeroom and a large gourmet kitchen.

A verandah that runs along the front of the house is 4.5 metres wide in places and there's a new back patio and side patio which overlooks a pond.

The garden was non-existent when the owners arrived and has been a labour of love where they now have extensive gardens and open it to the public to help raise money for the local community.