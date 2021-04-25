Trials to develop long coleoptile genetics

THE development of long coleoptile genetics that allows wheat to access moisture deep in the soil has attracted strong interest from growers looking to maximise yields in a warming and drying climate.

The coleoptile is the protective sheath enclosing the emerging shoot and first leaves, and the longer it is, the greater the emergence potential from deeper in the soil.

Wheat lines containing the longer coleoptile trait have not yet been commercially released but are being progressed by breeding companies after the identification and development of genetics, particularly by CSIRO.

To ensure wheat growers can take advantage of these new lines when they become available, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is investing in two years of on-farm trials that will deliver agronomic and farming systems guidelines.

The small plot trials are being conducted on a range of soil types in WA's low to medium rainfall zones and are being led by Michael Lamond and Craig Brown, of SLR, which is part of the Synergy Group.

GRDC manager agronomy, soils and farming systems - west Josh Johnson, said the new trials would focus on the relationship between the long coleoptile trait and agronomic factors including time to emergence, soil temperature and planting depth, as well as the combined effect of these traits on crop establishment.

"This work will also facilitate grower and adviser discussions on agronomic, nutritional, farming systems and crop protection considerations - to help guide future research," Mr Johnson said.

He said accessing deeper stored soil moisture, to a depth greater than 10 centimetres, to enable earlier seeding could be a major advantage for many growers.

"Production advantages from earlier and deeper sowing are driving the development of new technologies, such as the long coleoptile trait, that enable crops to be sown deep within the soil profile," Mr Johnson said.

"The development of these technologies is also being driven by increasing farm sizes, higher temperatures at the end of the growing season and the need for growers to complete seeding within the optimum sowing window."

Mr Johnson said the GRDC continued to work with research partners on a range of investments to develop tools and technologies that offer growers choices and information about when, how and what to sow to maximise their overall profitability.