Markets connect farmers and foodies

A FRESH take on a farmer's market at Perth City Farm, East Perth, saw foodies and farmers connecting over a passion for quality, local produce with an emphasis on grazing.

As part of WA's Great Graze festival, the market, held on April 18, featured farm, food and beverage businesses which could offer something different and special to a grazing platter.

Whether it be fruit, vegetables, freshly baked bread, tasty condiments, flavoursome cheese, premium olive and truffle and canola oil, crackers, or wine, soda and juice to complement, the grazing market showcased the diversity of WA's produce and the top quality that farmers and business owners take pride in.

Embracing the seasonality of produce was emphasised at the event which in-turn aids in supporting local growers.

There was even the option to purchase ready-to-assemble grazing boxes from the Genuinely Southern Forests and Dinner Twist.

Attendees said they heard about the market and having a passion for supporting local businesses, they wanted to see what was on offer and were "very impressed with the selection".

Kate Fowler, of Kate Fowler Food, entertained and educated visitors on the art of crafting a grazing platter.

Ms Fowler suggested using raw and cooked vegetables in addition to the more traditional choices of cheese, cold meats and condiments.

Fresh fruit also provides a refreshing aspect to the platter or a burst of flavour.

Southern Forest Food Council (SFFC) chairman Kieran Kinsella said the market was about the city meeting the country.

"After missing out on many opportunities to connect with WA farmers during the past few months, we hope you agree that the concept behind WA's Great Graze is an easy one to get behind and we have all worked very hard to make this happen," Mr Kinsella said to attendees.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan attended and said buying local produce was one of the easiest ways consumers could support WA growers.

"(This market) is about supporting (agricultural) industries in becoming better and stronger farmers and producers of value-add products," Ms MacTiernan said.

"So we celebrate the fact that you're all here today to participate and taste the fruit of the magnificent work that is done by our growers and by those creative people who take that beautiful product and turn it into a whole array of new things for us to eat."

