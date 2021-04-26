Big WA beef enterprise leases two Kimberley stations

Western Australia's giant beef enterprise Pardoo Beef Corporation has leased two Kimberley cattle stations.



The Singapore-owned Pardoo has leased parts of the Yarranggi and Yuwa leases from Bunuba Dawangarri Aboriginal Corporation.



They were formerly known as Leopold Downs and Fairfield, located in the Fitzroy Valley, and encompass about 500,000ha.



Pardoo Beef Corporation bought the 200,000ha Pardoo in 2015 and have invested heavily in irrigation and building up its Wagyu herd in the Pilbara.



It processes its meat through Bunbury-based V. & V. Walsh, which has a licence to export chilled beef products direct to China.



Pardoo also has a China export licence and has plans to create a $3 billion premium beef industry in WA.



Pardoo, which is owned by Singapore's Bruce Cheung, has negotiated a lease over 20 years with the Bunuba Dawangarri Aboriginal Corporation.

The corporation has said it hopes the new partnership will create more local jobs.

