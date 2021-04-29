AWGA campaign challenges AWI's efforts

An independently funded campaign by the directors of Australian Wool Grower's Association (AWGA) is actively challenging Australian Wool Innovation's marketing efforts.



The online campaign will be launched May 1 across all social media platforms targeting consumers in New York and London as well as throughout Australia.

It's a direct form of advertising that will allow people to click on the quick response (QR) code on the advert to take them to the Woolmark website providing them with information about the wool industry.



The campaign is believed to have cost the directors, Charles (Chick) Olsson, Robert Ingram, Robery McBride and Sam Stephens $20,000 plus individual time.

Chairman of AWGA and a fifth generation pastoralist Rob BcBride said AWGA believes the industry must start telling real stories about the people and stop channeling the wrong audiences through things such as fashion catwalks.



"AWI has gone through a huge amount of money over the last decade or so and at the end of the day, what results have they achieved?," Mr McBride asked.

"Farmers were prepared to pay the money to grow our industry, but unfortunately the leadership established has set our industry back 40 years.



"It's now about the providence we can bring to the marketplace and the knowledge we can bring to the marketplace is invaluable."

Mr McBride, who owns Tolarno, Peppora and Wyoming in the NSW Western Division, slammed AWI saying they had "missed the mark completely".



"I really don't think AWI has got the message out in any regard about the sustainability and the green fundamentals that wool can offer the marketplace," he said.



"Consumers of the world, especially younger consumers, want to see sustainable agriculture.



"If they are going to invest in any type of clothing it's got to be sustainable with longevity attached.



"The average time frame of a woollen product it is 36 years. That's 36 years that you hold on to that garment, whereas the average time you hold a cotton product six months."



Chief Executive Officer of AWI Stuart McCullough said he is proud of what they have been able to achieve for Australian woolgrowers.

He said the ultimate measure is the way wool prices have lifted since 2010.

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic AWI has run successful marketing campaigns in China in particular that delivered more than half a billion online impressions and most importantly millions of dollars in increased sales in Australian wool for our partners in China," Mr McCullough said.

"All our campaigns are well researched, data driven and fully costed. Every single project is about generating a return on investment.

"Independent agencies including AC Nielsen validate our work.



"We hope AWGA's marketing efforts have a positive impact and are properly measured."

According to Mr McBride, the Australian sheep industry has shrunk by about 40 per cent in 10 years, with a number of woolgrowers simply "giving up".



"Our industry has been shrinking because the message has come across that we are not really profitable, so why wouldn't people go into other industries," he said.

"It has been a catastrophe for us. It should be a vibrant, explosive industry with the attributes that we can sell from wool.

"What other industry can animals roam free for most days of the year? It is a pretty amazing lifestyle of any animal in the supply chain of food and fibre on the planet.

"These are the attributes that people warm to. We have free range animals with an amazing story to tell."

The campaign will be launched by public relations company FTI in Sydney on Saturday who, with offices all around the world, will be targeting all key fashion markets online.

The story AWGA campaign challenges AWI's efforts first appeared on Farm Online.