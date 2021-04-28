International coalition formed to push climate-smart ag research

AUSTRALIA has joined an international supergroup to accelerate global research and development in climate-smart agriculture technologies and practises.



The global partnership, Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, is made up of some of the biggest agricultural powerhouses in the world, including the United States, Brazil and Denmark.

The United Arab Emirates, Israel, Singapore and Uruguay are also members of the coalition that was forged out of the recent US-led Summit on Climate.



The group will encourage investment in sustainable agricultural practices that benefit both farmers and the environment



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the international coalition was an endorsement of Australia's approach of ensuring agriculture was part of the climate solution.



"Farmers will need to have access to the latest scientific breakthroughs, as well as practical solutions that help them to be more productive, profitable and competitive in the international market," Mr Littleproud said.

"We already have a strong relationship with the United States and are keen to work together to share knowledge on innovation, research and technology to address opportunities and challenges facing our respective agricultural industries."

Crookwell farmer and Farmers for Climate Action chair Charlie Prell said farmers were on the frontline of climate change impacts and solutions.



"On the one hand we're grappling with fires, droughts and floods and on the other hand our regions are in the box seat to benefit from the jobs and investment that will come with the clean energy transition," Mr Prell said.



AIM for Climate will promote cooperation and shared learning between its international partners over the next five years.

There will also be public and private support for research development through international research centres, institutions and laboratory networks.

