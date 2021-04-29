Online resources for future agrifood investments

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is working to stimulate investment in the State's agrifood sector with a suite of new online resources for local businesses to get investor ready.

The Investment Readiness resources have been developed for small and medium sized agriculture, food and beverage businesses to attract and secure investment.

DPIRD Investment Services manager Susan Hall said the Investor Readiness resources built on the department's successful master class and webinar series delivered in 2020.

Ms Hall said businesses could dig into topics including business growth planning and valuation, cash flow management, investor readiness, legal and business structures and sourcing funds.

"Attracting capital is critical to support the industry to reach its potential, and grow the WA economy," she said.

"A recent Agrifutures report found there was an information gap inhibiting smaller businesses from attracting and securing investment, as the sector strives to grow its value to $100 billion by 2030, from $63 billion in 2016-17.

"Some of the key barriers were insufficient information for potential investors, management time to attract investors and negotiate terms, and business not seen as 'investor ready'.

"We've brought together financial and legal experts to help address these barriers and develop resources and events to help our agrifood businesses capitalise on investment opportunities and thrive in competitive markets."

To download resources or learn more about the Investor Readiness Program, visit www.dpird.wa.gov.au/investor-readiness